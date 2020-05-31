The most intuitive women according to their zodiac sign | Pexels

The most intuitive women according to their zodiac sign. Intuition is that superpower that some people possess that enables them to understand things that other mere mortals do not always understand, even some things before they are revealed.

They say that our intuition helps us make better decisions in lifeWe just have to let ourselves be carried away by some hunches that end up putting us where we should be, it is not about magic, and we have all felt it at some point, only that there are three signs of the zodiac that are experts in the field.

Pisces

Pisces are the shamans of the zodiac. They understand important aspects of life better than any other sign, the pisces women sometimes they have dreams or become much more perceptive, they have deep feelings that help them know if something is going well or not. Being ruled by Neptune they are connected with psychic abilities.

Cancer

Cancer women are extremely observant and have the gift of reading to peopleThey fully trust their intuition as it helps them make better decisions, they have the ability to make people feel welcome, and they know what others need without having to tell them.

Aquarium

It is not a surprise that aquarium women fall into this category, as it is one of the most intuitive. This sign is related to Uranus, associated with discovery, innovation, and enlightenment; Aquarians seek to understand and are very firm in their convictions, so they can be leaders by nature.

