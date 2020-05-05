In these days of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic and no time for outdoor leisure, many users of social networks are recovering television gems that few remember but are documents for history. In the 90s, Jesús Vázquez was already a sought-after television presenter who interviewed children, youth and celebrities pulling surprising confessions out of them and amusing the entire audience. He did it with a little Alba Flores and also with a very young Iker Casillas who was beginning to emerge in the first team of Real Madrid.

It was 1999, he was 18 years old and had already debuted in the goal of the white team. He had just passed the driving license theorist, he did not know that a few months later he would lift his first Champions League in Paris, and he was sitting on a sofa next to Lorena Bernal, who has suffered from coronavirus symptoms while her husband Mikel Arteta was infected , and the bullfighter Julián López ‘El Juli’. What he did not know either was that Jesús Vázquez was going to put him in a commitment when talking about his gifts for flirting.

However, the first thing he did was talk about how he had come to Real Madrid, where he spent nine years in the lower categories until his debut at San Mamés. “I was in Móstoles with my father about this, that you go to the school next door to play a little football, I used to play goalkeeper and my father threw me. Then one day a friend of mine came when he was little and told me why he didn’t do the Madrid tests, that he had read in the newspaper that they were doing them to those born in 81. So I went there to see what had happened.“he explained, and the outcome of the Iker-Real Madrid pairing is well known, with more than 700 games, five Leagues, three Champions and his name forever written in the history of the club.

It was then when the presenter came to assess what the goalkeeper’s life was like after his success in the goal of the Santiago Bernabéu, also trying to know if he had already bought “a car or a watch” with the great salary he already received. “No, no, not yet, still a little bit calm. Man, the house for my parents, as a gift“he confessed.

Love, a pending account

With the humility that has always characterized him as a flag, Casillas then began to talk about what his love life was like and his little success in flirting. “I wish, I wish the girls came, but nothing, they don’t come“He confessed.” No, it is not possible that you do not flirt like a leopard, “insisted an incredulous Jesus Vázquez, reiterating that he was a young boy, handsome and with money.”I prefer to be flirted than flirt, flirting is not good for me, I am very cut“replied the man from Mosto.

And the goalkeeper could not often go out before the thousands of eyes that would already recognize his face anywhere: “Right now you can’t get out. I go out with friends like anyone else, but more so in hiding so they do not see me. They don’t let us out much, there is control. Doing can be done, but another thing is that they see you, “he explained.”If I told you what the body asks of me … Everything, go around until the wee hours, be with friends, laugh, be in the discos… but it pays off. I think that after so much sacrifice, so many years that I have had to be there losing many summers, without the friends who stayed in town, having to spend all day training and that, because in the end your reward comes and you cannot leave it escape”.