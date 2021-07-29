The most intense heat wave of the summer reaches Europe

In the coming days the balkan peninsula It is going to become a huge oven that will reach 45 degrees in some areas of Greece, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Romania or Bulgaria in what is already considered the biggest heat wave of this year in Europe, and that will also reach some parts of Italy.

The southeast of the Old Continent will face to extreme weather triggered by a significantly warmer-than-normal air mass that will spread rapidly from the Mediterranean into the Balkan region, almost 10 degrees above expected average temperatures.

Several countries in southeastern Europe are going to face the great heat wave of the summer. (GENT SHKULLAKU / . via .)

The extreme weather events They are becoming more and more frequent and this 2021 they are being strongly noticed in the European continent, where in a few days of copious rainfall in Central Europe a wave of high temperatures has passed that enters from the south.

The planet gives us warnings with increasing frequency that something is wrong and the response to this chain of Climate disaster is in global warming.

The events and time limits can be seen in all parts of the world: storms and torrential rains, more severe heat waves, less but more violent rainfall, higher category hurricanes, more extreme droughts … The list of weather disasters it is long and terrifying.

The floods caused by heavy rains recorded in western Germany and southern Belgium in mid-July left more than 200 dead and thousands missing. In China, in the central province of Henan, they have experienced weeks of torrential rains that have left the dead and almost apocalyptic scenes in which the force of the water has washed everything away.

Destruction after the floods in Belgium. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency via .)

In June a wave of high temperatures in Canada – abnormal at any time of the year in that corner of the planet – hit the country causing hundreds of deaths and fires, more prone to a situation of intense drought. Thermometers in Lytton, a town 3 hours from Vancouver in the west of the country, recorded the record 49.6 degrees.

Read more

Researchers from the ‘World Weather Attribution’ initiative, in which scientists from various world universities collaborate, concluded that without the influence of human-caused climate change that heat wave would have been impossible.

The planet has been heating up too abruptly and rapid driven by human action and agreements to curb global warming are being insufficient.

The signature of the Paris treaty During the UN Climate Summit in 2015 it was a fundamental step in the fight against climate change but insufficient in the opinion of scientists, given that even if the objectives set are met, the reduction of emissions should be, on average, of 1.8% per year instead of 1%.

The great powers, such as the United States or China – the countries that expel the greatest amount of CO2 into the atmosphere – have already committed to reduce your emissions intensity of carbon but the scientific community calls for greater determination and global coordination. The nations of the world will meet again at the next Climate Summit (COP26), which will take place in Glasgow (Scotland) in November.

There have already been several fires in Europe this summer due to the high temperatures. (Photo by Albert Llop / NurPhoto via .)

The seas of Europe are warming

Drought and forest fires can multiply in various parts of Europe these last days of July and beginning of August. In fact, there is already a serious fire underway in Sardinia (Italy) and the pattern of drought is likely to increase in the coming days.

With this, the sea ​​surface temperatures in Europe they are also rushing up. They are getting extremely hot in the Baltic region, with waters six degrees above normal, which could lead to an especially wild waterspout season.

In addition, the waters of the Atlantic Ocean around the UK and Ireland are getting warmer and warmer. two to four degrees hotter than normal at the end of July.

Spain is experiencing the driest spring in the last 15 years

Spain is not exempt from extreme weather this 2021, which has registered a spring with less rainfall than normal: a third less than usual.

In addition, heat waves are repeated many summers and in 2015 the most important since 1975 there are records, with a duration of 26 days.

In fact, more than 75% of the surface of Spain is at risk of desertification and 70% of river basin districts have high or severe levels of water stress, as Greenpeace has warned in a recent report.

In this sense, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge foresees a generalized increase of the intensity and magnitude of droughts in Spain, with greater aridity of the territory and risk of desertification.

In addition, the temperatures recorded by the AEMET show a clear upward trend, the average temperature of the Mediterranean Sea warms between two and three times more than the whole of the oceans globally, and the European Environment Agency ranks Spain as one of the countries of the European Union with the highest risk of fires and desertification.

ON VIDEO I It is so hot that it cooks food in the sun and without fire

More stories that may interest you: