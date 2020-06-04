The technology market is increasingly wide due to the great diversity of products that are born every year. In the first half of Spain, the sale of a mobile device has been reduced by the rise in prices. The Orange company carried out a stage to determine the causes and calculated that it has dropped 20% compared to previous years and the main cause is the increase in manufacturers for their devices. The high-end mobiles are the ones that have been shot the most and many of them exceed more than 1,000 euros and some even come close to 2,000 euros. This study also reflects that Spaniards prefer to buy a much cheaper and cheaper mobile or smartphone, regardless of the characteristics of the phone. Therefore, low-cost companies are the ones that have been growing the most in recent years, and some even outperform high-end smartphones in sales. The Xiaomi case is a clear example because the Chinese company entered Spain approximately seven years ago and since then its growth has not stopped. In the middle of summer, Xiaomi became part of the Fortune Global list of 500, being the youngest company in the ranking and the seventh in the category of internet services and retailing.

A company that was born nine years ago has managed to consolidate itself within the technology sector and be a sure bet for the future. Not only is it one of the best-selling in Spain, it is also one of the rest of the countries. At present, Xioami is the fourth company that sells the most mobile phones, along with Apple or Samsung, because it is in more than 80 countries worldwide. In Spain it is ahead of the Cupertine company. A very common thought in society is to associate that a product that comes from China has to go wrong, however, this is not the case. Xiaomi has proven to be a great company that offers a wide variety of products where One of its flagship smartphones is the Xiaomi Mi 9 and the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro. In addition, it has products for the home or for the daily life of a person. A variety that ranges from a router to a lamp, through watches or humidity and temperature sensors. In this post, we are going to analyze the most innovative Xiaomi products, so that you have no doubts when it comes to buying a new technological device. First we will start with the two smartphones that are breaking it in this market and, immediately afterwards, we will proceed to teach various products for the home.

Xiaomi Mi 9

The Xiaomi Mi9 is a new and smart smartphone.

A little less than a month ago, he was presented in China at a convention, but his arrival in Spain is a fact. The Xiaomi Mi 9 is going to be one of the first phones that has 5G connectivity, without a doubt a real revolution. ORn high-end smartphone at an affordable price for any pocket because from € 351 Can be yours. The Xiaomi Mi 9 has a sleek, slim design with round edges and easy to grip with one hand. The brand’s objective was to improve its predecessor, the Mi8, and it has achieved this because with the same size it has been able to gain more inches. The screen is 6.39 inches. The Smartphone has a very fast processor that allows you to perform any task without problems and without increasing the internal temperature of the phone. Without forgetting the quality of its cameras, both the front with 20 megapixels as rear that has a triple camera with 48 MP f / 1.8 + 16 MP f / 2.2 (wide angle) + 12 MP (tele). The RAM card is 6GB and it has the Snapdragon 855 processor. One of its main innovations is the dark mode that changes according to the time of day.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

The Xiami Redmi K20 is one of the company’s cheapest smartphones.

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is another gem within the Chinese company and that at the moment is at a very low price. For just € 320 it can be yours, an irresistible offer for a high-end listed phone. The weight is 191 grams so you will not notice that you carry it on you. A screen of 6.39 classed it as a smartphone plus. Like the Xiaomi Mi 9 it has a Sanpdragon 855 processor with 6GB of Ram memory although there will be four more versions: 8GB in RAM, and 64GB, 128GB and 256GB in internal storage. Su triple rear camera can perfectly compete with any high-end device. It certainly has characteristics of the most powerful mobiles on the market although its price is clearly lower. If you are undecided about changing your terminal, do not hesitate any longer and buy this very powerful Smartphone at an irresistible price. Debuts nine mobile this summer.

Xiaomi Mi XiRouter 3

Modern design of the new Xiaomi router.

After analyzing two smartphone phones, we delved into other very useful Xiaomi products. One of them is your Xirouter Mi 3. A modern design with the intention of taking up little space in your home. The router features four high-gain antennas and a thin white base. If you are thinking of changing your router to gain more Wi-Fi, now you have a chance for just 34.41 euros on Amazon. The dual band Xiaomi Mi Router 3 with two Ian 10/100 ports and one wan 10/100 port. The main objective of the Chinese company is to create a fast and seamless Wi-Fi network to enjoy the internet in your home.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

The Xiaomi smart bracelet can be ideal on your wrist.

Smart bracelets have become very fashionable in recent months. A bracelet that can work as a watch but can also serve as a heart rate monitor or to count your steps or receive WhatsApp messages. If you download the application My Fit App will have detailed reports of your steps and even your sleep hours. The screen is 0.78“, full OLED touch, with a battery resistant to more than twenty days (110 mAh) and a light weight because it weighs only 20 grams.

Xiaomi Mi motion

Xiaomi infrared lamp, the Xiaomi Mi Motion.

A lamp that does not need an outlet for operation, simply works by attaching it to the wall. The Xiaomi Mi motion lamp has an internal infrared sensor that detects the presence around it. Its smart sensitivity detector makes it light up when no other light is on.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Kettle

Teapot with 1.5 liters capacity. Ideal for your home.

The last Xiaomi product that we bring you is its Smart teapot My Smart Electric. It only has two touch buttons: on / off and the other to start the thermos. Capacity for 1.5 liters, power of 1800 watts and voltage of 220 volts. Stainless steel material with a white cover. In PC Components you can find it by 34.99 euros.

Xiaomi Roborock S50 robot vacuum cleaner

This model of robot vacuum cleaner is one of the best valued by users, a high-end model with a competitive price and similar to other devices of this type. It allows so much vacuum how to scrub, since it also has a water tank.

The Xiami Roborock S50 has advanced technology that makes it able to recognize every corner of your house thanks to its mapping system and sensors. In addition, it can be programmed or activated from the mobile, allowing it to be activated even when you are not at home.

Tracking the internet we have found it on offer in Gearbest, with a 34% discount

Xiaomi N4M340 Ninebot Plus Electric Scooter

Get around in a different way with this futuristic looking scooter. Supports up to 100kg weight and reaches 18 km / h. Its 11-inch, shockproof wheels have grooves so that move in wet soil be safe. It also has a I send which has automatic call and tracking function So that you can not only get on, but it is a method of transport for other purposes, such as buying the supermarket.

