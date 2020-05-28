On December 28, 1895, the well-known Indian Salin of the Great Café in Paris held the first public session in the history of cinema. The Lumière brothers, who a few months before had registered the patent for the “cinematographer”, screened the film Output from the Lumière factory, with the aim of demonstrating that it was possible to reproduce movement in images. That first film lasted just 46 seconds and showed with a single shot the workers’ departure from the Lumière photography factory in Lyon. Since then, cinema has not stopped growing. The history of cinema is accompanied by the cultural, social and technological evolution of societies. The seventh art has the capacity to produce different points of view and a multiplicity of perceptions of the same reality. All this thanks to the cinematographic language, a purely audiovisual language that the director of a film uses to explain the story he wants. The cinema has shown that it has no limits when it comes to portraying the different parts of reality, although always offering its particular vision of each subject. For example, cinema has reflected the world of poker in different decades and at different historical moments. Without going any further, in recent years the scenes of poker games with spectacular plays that have managed to captivate viewers.

Although he has never managed to become a subgenre of cinema, poker has always been of great importance in the film industry since its inception. This card game has been an excellent claim for the big screen throughout history, since the characteristics that surround poker make it a source of inspiration for movies with action-packed storylines, tension and emotion. While many films have decided to portray the card game as a sordid and dangerous environment, under smog and in clandestine games, others have opted for the image of glamor and money in luxurious casinos. Beyond the various versions of poker offered by the cinema, this card game is widely accepted by the general public, especially thanks to some of the most influential poker movies in history.

Rounders (1998)

Rounders is the most iconic movie in poker. Released on September 11, 1998 in the United States, the film directed by John Dahl did not make much noise, as it only grossed $ 23 million on a budget of 12 million. However, over the years it became a cult and inspirational movie for card game fans. In fact, this film helped cement the online poker boom in the early 2000s, which led to a significant increase in the number of participants in card game tournaments and competitions worldwide. Since then, playing online poker has become a very popular form of entertainment for millions of card fans.

The film tells the story of Mike McDermott, played by Act Matt Damon, a law student who is an excellent card player. When his best friend (Edward Norton) is released from prison, Mike discovers that he still owes a large amount of money to one of the city’s most dangerous criminals. Mike decides to go back to playing poker to help his friend, despite his girlfriend advising him against it. At this point, the life of this law student will take a radical turn and he will be involved in a poker game with the biggest criminals in the city, including Teddy KGB (John Malkovich).

The Cincinatti Kid (1965)

The Cincinnati Kid, translated into Spanish as ‘The King of the Game’ or ‘The Big Challenge’, is another of the cult movies of pokeril cinema. This American film based on the Richard Jessup novel and directed by Norman Jewison, who replaced Sam Peckinpah shortly after filming began due to the latter’s differences with producer Martin Ransohoff, was released in 1965. The film is set in the time of the Great Depression, in the late 1930s, in the city of New Orleans, where best poker players face off to prove who is the king of the card game.

The film tells the story of a young poker player (Steve McQueen) who dreams of becoming the best player in town. To do this, Kid will join the select group of gamblers who aim to defeat Lancey Howard, an old player considered the king of the game. Beyond suspenseful games, this film shows the Five Card Draw, the most popular form of poker of that time. Popularly known also as cerrado closed poker ’or tapa covered poker’, Five Card Draw is the card game modality with which almost all professionals in the world of poker have started as a player years ago.

Lucky You (2007)

If we talk about the most influential poker movies in history, we cannot forget Lucky You. Released in 2007, this film directed by Curtis Hanson reflects the life of a professional poker player at the World Series of Poker (WSOP) in the city of Las Vegas, but from a romantic history point of view. Huck Cheever (Eric Bana) travels to Game City to participate in the world’s most prestigious set of live poker tournaments. There he meets Billie Offer (Drew Barrymore), an aspiring singer, who will try to help him reconcile with his father (Robert Duvall), a card game legend.

Lucky You has the participation of great professional poker players, such as Doyle Brunson (member of the Poker Hall of Fame) or Daniel Negreanu (winner of six WSOP bracelets and two World Poker Tour championships). In addition to these stellar appearances, the film stands out for its card game point of view, away from the action and traditional tension of poker movies throughout history.