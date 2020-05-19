Will someone do what Rafa Nadal has done on clay someday? I suppose this same question was asked by the biggest fans of Björn Borg many decades ago. No one knows the answer and only time will be able to give it, but in these moments where tennis is conspicuous by its absence, a small step through the newspaper archive and the tennis numbers make us realize the overwhelming dominance that the Manacorí has ​​exercised at the same time. throughout the last years. As of 2020, these are Rafa’s biggest milestones on his favorite surface.

1. Record titles on clay: In an era where the load of matches and tournaments is less compared to other generations, Rafa had no problem pulverizing this record. He did it three years ago, in Monte Carlo 2017, where with his victory in the final against Albert Ramos he surpassed Guillermo Vilas’ 49 titles. Perhaps the most incredible of 59 crowns Rafa has in his record is the percentage of titles won in large tournaments: of those 59 titles, 40 (!) come from tournaments of Masters 1000 or greater category, nothing more and nothing less than a percentage of around 68%. An authentic animated that well describes Nadal’s ability to perform especially well in the biggest tournaments.

2. The longest winning streak in the history of a surface: We recently spoke of what his defeat meant in 2005, in the Valencia tournament, against Igor Andreev. Nobody knew that, at that moment, that defeat would start a winning streak that has its own golden place in the Olympus of tennis. 81 consecutive victories, for more than two years: a statistic that reflects an absolutely alien level of dominance. 13 consecutive ground titles that only Roger Federer could stop in the final of the Hamburg Masters 1000 in 2007. No one has ever chained in men’s tennis a streak of so many victories on a surface.

3. The “Clay Slam”, a unique milestone in history: This may be a record that goes unnoticed, but whose realization involves extreme difficulty. It forces you to maintain an excellent level of tennis throughout five long weeks. But there is no impossible goal when Rafa steps on a clay court: in 2010 Nadal added a new layer to his dominance on the surface by becoming the only tennis player capable of winning all major tournaments on the ground tour. Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros, all fell from the balance of the manacorí in what was a superb year, completed with the hat-trick of the Parisian Major, Wimbledon and Us Open. The milestone becomes more relevant if you look at the fact that, throughout these four tournaments, Nadal gave up only two sets: against Gulbis in Rome and before Almagro in Madrid. Two sets lost in four tournaments: a real madness.

4. Roland Garros, blessed insanity: Not even in the pre-Open Age era had a tennis player reached such a level of mastery in a Grand Slam. Those 12 championships at the Philippe Chatrier Nadal rises to the top of Paris, to the category of king in the tournament that most physically demands the tennis player of the whole year. Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer follow him at a distance, of course, with 8 championships each at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, respectively. Even in women’s tennis, this feat is not equaled: Margaret Court sets the bar for 11 wound in Australia.

5. 5 events with more than 90% effectiveness: To close these five Martian statistics we realize that this number seems to give Nadal luck. From the 100% of triumphs on earth in Davis cup With up to 91% wins in Rome, Rafa has the honor of having a positive percentage of over 90% wins in five tournaments. The rest are nothing more and nothing less than 97.9% effectiveness in Roland Garros, 93.8% in Conde de Godó and 93.4% in Monte Carlo. All this, of course, adds up for the Manacorí to have a percentage of victories in the terre batue of a 91.8%.

Rafa is, on his own merits and almost indisputably, the best that ever stepped on a clay court. We can only continue enjoying and remembering their battles in these times without action on the slopes.

