The most incredible images of the Milky Way of 2021

We cannot say otherwise: this gallery it is an absolute sight to behold.

Our galaxy, the Milky Way, has long been a source of fascination for photographers. And each year, the photography and travel blog Capture the Atlas, led by photographer Dan Zafra, pays a special tribute to the galaxy with the annual contest of “Milky Way Photographer of the Year” that gathers every year the 25 best images of the Milky Way made in recent months, selected from a large part of the great community of more than 20,000 photographers that make up the web. This compilation is always published in late May / early June coinciding with the peak of the Milky Way season, and its goal is none other than to inspire and share the beauty of our galaxy. If you are planning an astrophotography trip soon, we are sure these images will help you kick off that touch of inspiration. But even if you stay home, you will still enjoy these photos and their otherworldly beauty.

From the remote deserts of the American Wild West to the unknown landscapes of the interior of Australia, passing through spectacular glaciers, volcanoes, mountains, beaches … ”, the Milky Way is the star of the sky in these images in which we find from photographs of photographers most internationally recognized, until the awakening of new talents and places where the Milky Way had not been photographed before, such as the Iguazu Falls, which appears in the selection of images winners of this 2021.

This year’s short list includes images taken around the world in many countries including New Zealand, Chile, Iran, Brazil, Spain, the United States, Australia, Switzerland and Greece by 25 photographers of 14 different nationalities.

The main factors in selecting these images each year are the quality of the image, the story behind the shot, and the overall inspiration that photography can provide.

Each photographer has also shared a bit about their experience in creating the photograph. And is that capturing a moment of the Milky Way takes time, research and technical knowledge.

Ready for the galactic journey?