The most incorrect Mercedes G-Class of the year

Before the end of the year Brabus presented the Rocket 900 package for the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT. A savage four-door with a muscular design and performance superior to those of many supercars. A car by all means excessive, but a sensible and discreet car next to the latest Brabus launch. If you just got rich buying volatile cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin or you are a (very) successful youtuber with tax domicile in Andorra, it is very possible that the Brabus Rocket 900 based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 excite your spider sense.

Jokes aside, the reality is that this car is not for everyone. And not only for his tremendous price of 480,000 euros (taxes not included) or its production limited to 25 units. It’s really because its look is really personal and exaggerated – more over the top than any previous Brabus creation, IMHO. But we will get to aesthetics. First of all, we have to talk about its mechanical preparation. The M178 engine in the AMG G 63 develops 585 hp, but this Rocket 900 increases its initial power by 315 hp.

High flow catalysts, longer engine stroke, new valves … your engine has been extensively modified.

As is logical, it is not possible to increase the power of an engine by 315 hp without serious mechanical modifications. Electronic reprogramming is not enough. To get started, the engine displacement has increased by half a liter up to 4.5 liters, new larger turbochargers have been installed and all internal engine components have been forged, in addition to installing a larger intercooler, a carbon fiber ram-air intake and a new exhaust line. Of course, also the “repro”.

The result are 900 hp and 1,250 Nm of torque at just 2,600 rpm, but the torque has been electronically limited to just 1,050 Nm. The reason is to safeguard the standard AMG Speedshift gearbox, which has not been modified. Although its weight continues to exceed 2.5 tons and some bricks are aerodynamic, this titan improves in 0.7 seconds the record of the 0 to 100 km / h, which beats in just 3.7 seconds. It’s even faster than a twelve-cylinder Brabus G 900 V12. The tip is electronically self-limited to “just” 280 km / h.

Brabus Monoblock Z “Platinum Edition” rims have been specifically designed for this car.

Of course it could go faster, but its mixed tires mounted on 24-inch rims wouldn’t take it. Its rims are the largest ever made by Brabus, they have carbon fiber covers and house tires with up to 335 mm section in the rear axle. The suspension of the car has been extensively modified: it is a threaded Brabus RideControl, with a height 45 mm lower than that of a standard G 63. To stop the car they have installed 400 mm brake discs on the front axle and 370 mm on the rear axle.

Visually, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus Rocket 900 is based on the Brabus Widestar cosmetic kit, to which several attachments are added. For example, a carbon fiber grille with bright LEDs inside – as if it were a gaming computer – or a new front bumper. A new large spoiler is installed on the roof and the side exhausts are exclusive to this version. A gigantic functional air intake is mounted on the hood. But above all, what is most abundant is the exposed carbon fiber.

In Spain, registered, this car would easily exceed 600,000 euros.

It is an expensive material, but really abundant both inside and outside this exclusive Mercedes G-Class. Although the configuration of this car can be as personalized as we want, Brabus has chosen details in red for its cabin, where lcarbon fiber, Alcantara and diamond pattern leather are everywhere. No part of the cabin remains standard: everything has been reupholstered or customized, even the Burmester loudspeaker covers or the graphics of the digital instrumentation.

You may like it more or less, but this Mercedes G-Class will not leave you indifferent.

Photos of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus Rocket 900