“The most important thing I have done since Sweden has been to play Play”

06/18/2021

On at 21:23 CEST

The forward of the Spanish team has spoken in the preview of the decisive match against Poland next Saturday at La Cartuja at 9:00 p.m. After the whistles received in the same stadium against Sweden and the subsequent criticism of the fans, the Juventus footballer has responded to the media with calm and confidence that characterizes him.

He has the full support of Luis Enrique, who has defended him every time he has spoken and of himself, who as he has explained at all times, knows perfectly that they are things of football andBe ready to face it and give it your all against Poland.

At one point, he was asked what is the most important thing he has done since the game against Sweden, to which Morata, without knowing very well what to say and joking, has replied: “The most important thing that I have done has been to look at the documents of a house that I am going to buy, to be with my colleagues, to play the Play Station … “