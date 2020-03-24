The most important sporting events in the world

Design: Merca2.0

The brands have managed to position themselves within the sports market thanks to the events. This weekend Super Bowl LIII will take place, and in fact, stands out above the rest because it is the most valuable brand of sporting events, with a value of $ 663 million.

Having a ranking of sporting events taking place around the world can demonstrate the great value they have placed on the consumer market. In addition, it also demonstrates how they relate to the audience, participating actively due to a series of actions that reach global levels.

It is at this point that its importance lies: sporting events have managed to break geographic boundaries and have connected with millions of people through the same premise.

Results: economic impact of major sporting events

Many cities consider major sporting events to be an important part of their tourism strategy. The fact that activities such as the Olympic Games or the Soccer World Cup are held in different regions and countries makes certain regions highlight their importance. However, organizing a major sporting event usually involves the host city making a contribution to the costs.

The justification of such contribution depends on the economic benefits generated in the local economy, so its results will be adjusted to how its benefits are presented before the organization of the event. But just as they have managed to bring together people from all over the planet, so have companies, which see this type of event as a unique promotional opportunity.

Having a strategy with which brands seek to obtain a longer exposure time to the audience is really useful. According to IEG data, global revenue from this discipline was $ 62.7 billion, a figure that at the end of this year could reach $ 65.8 billion.

In addition to the event itself, another compelling reason for a brand to join the list of sponsors is the most relevant players and personalities, who are of special interest to a certain part of the spectators, with whom they feel a sporting affinity and, therefore, , commercial.

The most valuable

Sport has a way of impressing us, leaving lasting memories and moments. The story they generate is something that draws people to sports consumption and following in the first place, but performance on the field is not the end.

It should be noted that there are events with great media relevance, which have become more important within the sports industry, because they represent a better opportunity for promotion.

According to Forbes, these are the most valuable sporting events in the world:

Super Bowl: 663 million dollars (mdd)

Olympic Games: $ 419 million

Winter Olympic Games: $ 285 million

Soccer World Cup: $ 229 million

Men’s Basketball Division Championship: $ 228 million