The most important Spanish inventions in history

And it is that in Spain great inventions also arose that changed history as the settlers of their time knew it. In fact, some of the utensils you use daily are the fruit of a Spanish mind.

Spain, like many other nations in the world, has its own line of great inventions and inventions. Some, in ancient times, helped the Roman Empire to become the conquering force in which it was destined to be like the famous sword of the Roman Legion. The Gladius was the basic sword of the Roman soldiers, an adaptation of the gladius hispaniensis, used by Celtiberian mercenaries in the service of Hannibal during the Punic Wars.

Spanish weapons are also present with the genet sword, for example, made in Spain during the Middle Ages. Of Nasrid production, it was introduced in Al-Andalus by the cavalry of the Berber tribe of the zenatas. These swords would be made with rich materials and a special handcrafted invoice (we can see some of them in the National Archaeological Museum based in the National Library and Museum Palace in Madrid).

As a curiosity, did you know that International Inventor’s Day is celebrated every year on November 9? (In other countries it is celebrated on different dates, such as in the United States, which is commemorated on February 11, the anniversary of the birth of Thomas Alva Edison, as National Inventors Day or in Argentina, which is celebrated on September 29 in honor to Ladislao José Biro, inventor of the ballpoint pen). This date was proclaimed by the German inventor and businessman Gerhard Muthenthal in honor of the actress and also inventor of the widened spectrum, Hedy Lamarr. His invention would lay the foundations for security in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, mobile GPS and military technology devices. Yes, thanks to your research, we currently have bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology.

We show you a list of the most relevant Spanish discoveries. Your favorite? For us, the one that we are going to tell you about right now: the astronaut suit by the Spanish military engineer Emilio Herrera Linares. His invention was dubbed the “astronautic diving suit”.