The most important premieres of the week in video: toyota land cruiser 300 ford maverick audi q5

This week debuted globally these four vehicles, of which we will be able to see the last three in the country in a short time. A launch was also presented in Colombia, with the new Audi Q5 2021.

Below the video presentations that revealed the details of its aesthetics and mechanics and all the information we collect about these four world launches and the national premiere.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2021: with all the luxury it lacked

The Sportier variant of the 300+ hypercar It arrived with the accessories, style and materials that it lacked in its previous edition.

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ it got better. Now not only is it capable of reaching speeds of over 300 miles (300+), which is about 490 kilometers per hour, but unlike the 2020 edition, the new Super Sport has the maximum luxury and comfort.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2021

Ford Maverick, the new, smallest and most ecological of the brand’s pickup

With a base price on $ 20,000 In the United States, the brand wants to place it as an option for those looking for an entry pick-up.

For a long time the compact pick up they were lost in the American landscape in favor of their bigger and bigger sisters, but the brands seem to have seen a space to fill and after the Honda Ridgeline and more recently the Hyundai Santa Cruz, the smaller monocoque pickups have returned. . And now next to them comes the highly anticipated Ford maverick.

Ford Maverick world premiere of the brand’s smallest pickup

2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe: bigger, more powerful and more compliant

The second generation of the car came with two power levels, from 255 and 382 horses, received suspension adjustments and weight distribution and is longer and wider.

BMW is in the process of renovating almost its entire portfolio worldwide and now it was the turn of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe It received a slight aesthetic update but new proportions, an overhaul to its chassis and suspension, more powerful engines, and a plethora of technologies and driving aids.

2021 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

Toyota Land Cruiser J300: new life for the classic off-roader

The new generation for this SUV it came with an aesthetic and mechanical tumble that leaves it with more power and 4×4 capacity, more technology and elegance.

After multiple leaks and teasers, Toyota finally introduced the new generation, J300, for his Land Cruiser SUV that has not changed families for a decade and has now received a total ‘tumble’ but maintaining its lineage as a ‘thoroughbred’ 4×4, robust and resistant. Here are its main keys.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series 2021

Premiere in Colombia of the new Audi Q5 SUV and Sportback

It will have a traditional format SUV and Sportback, both with 249HP Y 370Nm of torque, all-wheel drive and 7-speed automatic gearbox and all the luxury and comfort.

Very quickly the new Audi Q5 which was updated globally in September last year and now reaches Colombia in two different bodies but sharing the same mechanics light hybrid which is becoming common in the portfolio of the German brand for the country.

Launch in Colombia Audi Q5 2021