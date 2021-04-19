04/19/2021

On at 21:54 CEST

Sport.es

The star of Barça, Nikola Mirotic, assured that the Barça team arrives in the best possible conditions at their cross against Zenit to which they will be measured from Wednesday, at the Palau, starting at 9:00 p.m.

“The most important moment of the season has arrived & rdquor ;, said the Barça star in the hours before starting the quarter-final series against Xavi Pascual’s team.

“The team arrives very excited and at a good time. Now we have to take a step forward & rdquor ;, commented the star in statements to the club.

🔥 Only 2 days left 🏀 Barça – Zenit 🏆 Game 1: @EuroLeague Playoffs pic.twitter.com/8EMOssi89U – Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) April 19, 2021

“A very physical team”

“We know what we have to do against a very physical team that is playing very good basketball, Against which we have suffered a little this year playing & rdquor ;, he said.

“But we play at home, we have to do our job well and I’m sure it will be a tough series, but if we can do that job well, there should be no surprise,” said Mirotic.