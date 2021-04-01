the most important dates of the year

Welcome 2021! The new lunar calendar has finally arrived, and with it we hope to carry out new projects and take advantage of new opportunities every month.

If you are like me, you may not have clearly established your good resolutions for the year 2021 yet … You are a bit suspicious of concrete plans after having been through such an unpredictable and turbulent year. For this reason, more than ever, the lunar calendar, accompanied by astrological forecasts, will serve as your guide to specify the guidelines that you set and carry out your plans month by month.

The first phase of a lunar cycle is called the new moon: it is the moment when the star of the night is between the Earth and the sun, and is not visible from our planet. The new moon marks a new beginning, it is time to define your intentions for the following month, to invite change in your life and to open your mind to new possibilities.

On the contrary, during the full moon, the moon is the opposite of the sun in relation to the earth. This is how the visible side of the moon from Earth appears fully illuminated. During the full moon, we take stock of the past and focus on ourselves. It is also a time when feelings intensify and we see things more clearly.

Every two and a half days during the lunar cycle, which lasts almost 29 days, the moon aligns itself in the sky with a new constellation, each corresponding to an astrological sign. So without further ado, follow us to optimize your potential according to each sign and each moon phase.

January

January 13, the new moon in Capricorn: It is the first new moon of 2021, so it is the one that allows you to point to a new beginning. Feels good doesn’t it? It’s true that January may have been a bit of a depressing month in which all you’ve done is work, and you already miss the holidays … But Capricorn is a sign of ambition, perseverance and patience, so when the moon is in Capricorn, it is a time to adopt new approaches at work and elsewhere.

January 28, full moon in Leo: Lion energy builds confidence, so it’s about focusing on what you like and are passionate about, and believing in it.

February

February 11, the new moon in Aquarius: Aquarius is a social, intellectual and observant sign. Therefore, this moon invites you to discuss ways to contribute to the betterment of the society around you.

February 27, full moon in Virgo: This is the time to work well and find solutions to the problems that come your way.

Mars

On March 13, the new moon in Pisces: Pisces is known for their creative spirit, and a bit distracted. So channel your artistic side during this time.

March 28, Full Moon in Libra This is the perfect time to strengthen your emotional foundations and your connection to others, as Libra is known for its calming and social nature.

April

April 12, new moon in Aries: Unlike Libra, people born when the moon is in Aries are very independent and do not need anyone to be happy. So it is time to get rid of negative energies. Also know that it is normal to feel less patient in this moon phase, so use this trick to face your problems rather than avoid them.

April 27, full moon in Scorpio: Scorpios are often afraid of the world around them, but now is the time to face the problems that you have been careful to avoid thus far.

May

May 11, Moon new in Taurus : This period is associated with pleasure, serenity and love, so it is important to find pleasure in the simple things of everyday life: a tasty meal, a beautiful landscape, an exciting conversation or simply a good shower hot.

May 26, the full moon in Sagittarius: When the moon is in Sagittarius, we tend to be more spontaneous, so open your mind! Is there a project that you have wanted to do for a long time? Now is the time to tap into the value with both hands and try something new. Be brave.

June

June 10, New Moon in Gemini: This period is also ideal to open your mind and let yourself be carried away by curiosity. But also keep in mind that it is normal to feel more restless with this moon, so take care of yourself and fight against overwork.

June 24, full moon in Capricorn: During this full moon, success awaits you and you can undertake several projects at once. Capricorn is an ambitious and perfectionist astrological sign, so it will guide you in the right direction.

July

July 10, New Moon in Cancer: The Cancer sign is known for its compassion, kindness, and empathy. For this reason, during this new moon it is important to refocus on yourself: meditation, for example, can be a good starting point. It is also good that you get together with all your loved ones, as you will especially miss the family at this time.

July 24, full moon in Aquarius: During this full moon, unlike the new moon in Aquarius, focus on family responsibilities. Is there a cousin you need to call? A grandmother who would be glad to see you? Strengthen family ties

August

TheAugust 8, the new moon in Leo: Leo, who embodies power, will push you to refocus on yourself with energy and enthusiasm. You will also feel prouder, and you may feel the need to control everything, so keep in mind that it is normal not to control everything.

August 22, full moon in Aquarius: The holidays are here, and it’s time to take a break! Let go of what bothers you.

September

September 7, the new moon in Virgo: With a Virgo sign known to be quite a perfectionist, the time has come to take care of the important things. During this time you are naturally happier, and even boring tasks are not so unpleasant!

September 21, the full moon in Pisces : With the creative spirit of Pisces, you will finally free yourself from what has prevented you from expressing your potential until now.

October

October 6, the new moon in Libra: The sign of Libra is very balanced and symbolizes peace, so make peace with your enemies and turn your problems into opportunities. We already have enough.

October 20, full moon in Aries: During the full moon in Aries, honor your needs, for the past month has asked a lot of you.

November

November 4, New Moon in Scorpio: Let go of things that are outside the perimeter of what you can control, and focus on what you can really influence. Also surround yourself with people with whom you feel confident, because during this time you will need more comfort.

November 19, full moon in Taurus: Reflect on the things that you have faced over the past month, and although it is convenient that you face them, also accept those things that surround you and that are out of your control.

December

December 4, the new moon in Sagittarius: With Sagittarius embodying travel, this new moon will be the perfect time to discover new places. You will also feel freer, so enjoy it.

December 19, full moon in Gemini: Welcome to the holiday season! Focusing on communication, December is a good time to reflect on how we really feel and take stock of this year.