The most ignored renewable in Spain: biogas

04/02/2021 at 09:00 CEST

Biogas, composed mainly of methane (CH4) and carbon dioxide (CO2), is a renewable energy source obtained from urban, livestock, industrial waste and even from sewage treatment sludge, contributing to the doubly desired carbon neutrality: on the one hand, it is capable of generating green electrical and thermal energy by discarding fossils, and, in addition, it avoids the emission into the atmosphere of greenhouse gases (GHG) such as, for example, methane that it is released naturally into the atmosphere during the decomposition of organic matter.

Instead, a biogas plant treats that biomass, accelerates its decomposition and captures the methane to produce energy. Through this process, a station receiving one hundred tons of daily waste can prevent the emission of about 3,000 tons of CH4 into the atmosphere and give them a new life in the form of heat or electricity as it passes through a boiler or a cogeneration engine.

“It is the best solution to the pressing existing environmental problem and it also provides renewable energy. Its main objective is the reduction of unwanted greenhouse gas emissions that worsen air quality. Nor is it necessary to produce it, all the organic matter when decomposing is already generating it and what is done with these plants is to capture it to avoid those emissions and to value it, “says Francisco Repullo, president of the Spanish Biogas Association (Aebig). «This sector returns nutrients to the soil, generates employment in rural areas and is the only one capable of generate negative carbon footprints, being the renewable energy that contributes the most to the Circular Economy ”.

In fact, after the extraction of the biogas, from the remaining substance that prevails in the tanks of these plants, a natural fertilizer is extracted that has access to the field and can be used in agricultural work.

These facilities can be designed for self-sufficiency, for example in a livestock industry that solves the problem of hygiene and bad smells of animal excrement and slurry using them in the production of energy for their own facilities. Or, a City Council, which reduces costs for the transfer of urban organic waste to landfills and in return obtains light to illuminate a health center, or thermal energy to maintain the heating of a school. Or it is raised at an industrial level, to obtain a sustainable economic benefit.

Biomethane

The star product that underlies these plants is, without an iota of doubt, biomethane, a renewable gas that is obtained from a biogas purification process.

“The biogas comes out with 60% or 65% methane and 30% or 35% CO2. So this CO2 must be removed so that the gas has the same characteristics as natural gas, ”explains Fernando Selva, from AGF Ingeniería de Procesos, an expert firm in biogas.

Therefore, the biogas goes through a purification or upgrading process through which the presence of methane is increased well above 90%. A) Yes, acquires exactly the same molecular composition as natural gas produced from deposits of fossil remains, which is why it is called biomethane and is suitable for injecting it into the gas network.

“Biomethane has the same chemical composition as natural gas, the only difference is in its origin: one comes from the subsoil, from deposits, and the other from a natural process of decomposition of materials,” adds Selva.

When biomethane is incorporated into local gas pipelines or transported in the form of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), it is possible to enter European markets and exploit the profitability of this green gas.

In Spain, there is only a single biomethanization plant that injects this renewable gas into the grid, according to Enagás; It is the Valdemingómez Technology Park, in Madrid, which is part of a public initiative. As for the private sector, the La Galera plants in Tarragona and Biogasnalia in Burgos will be the first, both designed by AGF.

«Of course, biomethane will gain prominence and presence in society. Today’s estimates, considering urban, agricultural, livestock, food and wastewater organic waste, is that it could satisfy up to 65% of the annual domestic-commercial consumption in Spain. This potential will increase as the sector develops and advances in innovation ”, emphasizes the president of Aebig.

A great unknown in Spain

Biogas is a practically unknown source of renewable energy in Spain, where there are about 200 plants, while in Europe it stands as a large consolidated, with more than 18,000 installations fully operational, of which more than 10,000 are built on German soil, one of the forerunners.

And although renewables already generate about 40% of electricity in Spain, hydroelectric and wind power predominate but biogas contributes only 0.3%, according to the electricity balance of the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE). However, the raw material is not in short supply. Spain ranks second in the European ranking, behind France, in terms of agricultural extension, with more than 25 million hectares of land occupied. The Spanish pig sector represents 15% of the total in the European Union, being the second largest producer of pork after Germany.

These data confirm that the country wastes its great potential as a producer of this renewable gas, since it holds privileged positions in the agricultural and livestock sector. “The food industry has a lot of waste and that waste is not being used. Spain could easily set up thousands of biogas plants that would work exclusively with waste, ”says Fernando Selva.

Why is the country lagging behind? “The only thing that is necessary is for the Administration to establish regulatory frameworks and incentives, as has already been done and continues to be done by the neighboring countries. The wheel is already invented ”, resolves Francisco Repullo, who underlines the lack of financial aid that this renewable energy has suffered since 2012.

Another stumbling block is the lack of a certificate of designation of origin for this biofuel. “If Spain were not within the European Union, biogas would have many problems to develop but as we are within we can sell to any European. All it requires of you is that a company come to our factories that certifies that this gas is made with waste, that it is 100% renewable gas, ”adds Selva.

Maybe that lack of institutional support It begins to be reversed now that the Ministry for Ecological Transition has included this biofuel in its Strategic Framework for Energy and Climate, even giving shape to the so-called “Biogas Roadmap”, with which it is intended to promote its deployment in the next years.

10 Benefits of Biogas

one. Promoter of the Circular Economy. The waste generated by an activity produces the energy for it to continue to develop.

two. It favors energy self-consumption, complying with Sustainable Development Goal 7, of universal access to energy.

3. Contributes to the decarbonization of the energy model.

Four. It integrates the rural world in the energy transition objectives.

5. It means better management of urban waste.

6. It reduces the emission of GHGs, complying with SDG 3 on the guarantee of a healthy life for all and SDG 13, on action against climate change.

7. After being purified, it can be converted into biomethane .

8. Reduces the use of fossils and energy dependence.

9. Its profitability drives research to make it a more competitive source.

10. Not only is it “clean” energy, it “cleanses” its own environment.