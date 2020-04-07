There are many legendary vehicles around the world, car manufacturers have had creations that have left their mark over time and no one can deny that manufacturers around the world have had extraordinary creations.

Many of these vehicles are in fantastic collections. Most collectors look for this type of vehicle and end up paying large amounts of money for these models.

Without a doubt the designs of these cars are incredible, but the paint work that has been done on them helps in an impressive way to make the car famous and to the liking of the public.

Here we leave the best paint jobs to adorn the bodywork of road, racing and rally cars.

BMW Gosser Bier CSL

The simple outline and minimal poster writing were done for television coverage, while the spectacular antics on the track were just as eye-catching.

Ferrari red

Red and Ferrari is a classic combo and has been so since the earliest days of the firm’s racing activities.The color red has been open to interpretation by Ferrari, especially when color television and the company were introduced. I wanted a red that would stand out more on the screen.

Lancia Stratos Alitalia

Alitalia was a natural fit for the Lancia Stratos, this was Italy’s national airline paired with the country’s front-line rally team. Still, the distinctive color scheme was actually the work of a German designer, Walter Landor, who had been commissioned by Alitalia to create his corporate identity.

Mazda 787B Le Mans

It was painted in the garment maker’s striking colors Renown, with the green and orange segments intended to resemble sewn fabric swatches.

Plymouth Roadrunner STP

Sponsored by the American supplier of engine and fuel additives STP. The bet paid off, and the white, red, and blue STP logo became synonymous with Petty’s race cars.

