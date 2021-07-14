The most humiliating video of “Chapo” Guzmán: forced to do squats naked

The once almighty drug lord Joaquín el “Chapo” Guzmán, he was reduced to its minimal version prior to his extradition to the United States, in a prison in Mexico.

An unpublished video that circulates this week on social networks, accounts for the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel doing squats without underwear, as marked by the processes of inmates of the Mexican penal system.

Two custodians ask the Sinaloan to lift his shirt, lower his underpants and do a couple of squats to verify that he is not hiding anything.

Without hair or mustache, this image from 2016 is far from the one that spread worldwide of the Mexican kingpin. Those were the moments before his final fall that took place when he was extradited and tried in a New York court.

Guzmán Loera was sentenced to life in prison in a Colorado maximum security prison. The evidence of his misdeeds was overwhelming and convinced a jury that they found him guilty of drug trafficking.

The Guzmán debacle did not end there. Months ago his wife, Emma Coronel, was captured at a Virgina airport and charged with drug trafficking. The former beauty queen will face a process that could lead to up to 12 years in prison.

There are few humiliating moments of “Chapo” that were recorded and disseminated. There is a series of images of the drug trafficker crying, when he was extradited and knew that his reign of terror was over.

