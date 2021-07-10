The most human side of Matt; featured ‘Stillwater’

CANNES.

MAtt Damon put aside the action hero characters that have made him famous in Hollywood cinema to show the sensitive man who can burst into tears when he receives a huge ovation after the screening of his film Stillwater at the Cannes Film Festival.

Yesterday, a day after that world premiere, the actor who won an Oscar for Best Screenplay in 1998 for Indomitable Mind, held a couple of meetings with the media, before whom he spoke with the familiarity of being in front of the accomplices of a lifetime.

After watching things on television for so long, going back to a movie theater with 2,000 people, who are strangers, but who are part of the same community … is something that moves and causes tears, “he said. the interpreter, who knows that there are things that are simply priceless.

I never take (fame) seriously. There are many people around me who force me to keep my feet on the ground. I try that being famous doesn’t corrupt my relationships, ”said Damon, who later offered an intimate Master Class organized by the festival.

In the talk, the Boston native spoke about his successes and mistakes, the things he looks for in each project and that lucky start with his friend Ben Affleck, along with whom he wrote the script for An Indomitable Mind When Just they were 20 years old.

We were out of a dollar and suddenly, we sold the script. We three people lived in a filthy apartment and Ben was the one who slept on the sofa, because although there was already a purchase agreement, they had not given us the money, so no one was renting us a better place, “said the actor, who recalled that finally a landlord believed the story that they would soon have money thanks to the fact that they showed him an article in Variety.

Of course his life took a radical turn when the film, starring Damon and the late Robin Williams, was released in theaters and later received nine Oscar nominations, of which they were left with the Best Actor of Cast and Best Screenplay.

All the decisions Ben and I made during the writing process were creative, never strategic. That was something very successful “, confessed the interpreter, making it clear that they always looked for the best for their story.

I WOULD LIKE TO BE A BILLIONAIRE

And if he makes mistakes when choosing or rejecting projects, Matt has two that he will talk about until the end of his life: Planet of the Apes, by Tim Burton, and Avatar, by James Cameron.

The first of them had to be rejected because she was engaged to Doug Liman to star in Identity Unknown, while the second was for filming the sequel of agent Tom Ripley.

Jim Cameron called me because he wanted me to be on Avatar. And he even offered me up to 10% of the film. OMG! And I had to tell him no because he was with the Bournes! Today he would be brutally rich! ”Damon exclaimed with a laugh.

The film, starring Sam Worthington, raised 2.847 million dollars, of which 284 would have gone directly to Matt’s bank account, to which would add the four sequels that James Cameron is currently post-producing.

But that’s life and Matt knows it. Perhaps that amount of money would have robbed him of the tranquility that he enjoys today by being married to the Argentine Luciana Barroso, with whom he has four children.

The paparazzi wouldn’t make a lot of money standing in front of my house. I’m a boring guy, ”he assured.

STILLWATER IS YOUR NEW ADVENTURE

Finally, Matt Damon also spoke of Stillwater, the film that brought him to Cannes in the midst of the most devastating pandemic humanity has experienced in recent times.

The film directed by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), tells the story of a worker whose daughter is convicted in Marseille, France, accused of the crime of murder.

Bill is a tough guy from Oklahoma, muscular and strong, like many there, who carry a vital shit inside of him ”, described the actor about his character.

Everything is turned upside down when Bill travels to France in search of a new clue that could save his daughter, while life gives him a second chance.

I choose my projects depending on the director. I get into movies, I see it as a very practical job. I love him, and that is why I am an enthusiast ”, he concluded.

MEXICAN FILMMAKERS AWARD

For the second year in a row, two Mexican filmmakers won one of the top prizes in the Nesspreso Talents contest, organized by the Cannes Film Festival and the coffee firm.

Doing is Love, by Cristina Aguilera Ochoa (photo), won one of the main prizes of the 2021 edition, which was chosen from more than 900 works from around the world, while her compatriot Faride Schroeder attended the contest to collect the award that he had achieved in 2020 for his short Oasis and that he could not receive due to the cancellation of the French competition.

-By Salvador Franco / Special

