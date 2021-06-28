the most ‘HOT’ scenes of season 4

‘Elite’ (season 4): We talk to the protagonists’ Elite (season 5): everything we know so far

Season 4 of ‘Elite’ it is pure fire. After having seen the previous deliveries, we can assure that this wins in sex sequences. The guys from Las Encinas have been carried away by passion and have given us a lot of ‘HOT’ scenes that we are going to review. It is obvious that the mystery is always key in the plot of the Netflix series, but also romantic relationships and this time there have been all kinds.

When we thought that the couple formed by Omar and Ander was unbreakable, we came across the true reality. Patrick devastated them from the moment they saw him naked in the school showers. There began the doubts and the approach to open up to try different emotions. The first to break the rules of fidelity was Ander. We remember that moment when things got out of hand at the party, while Patrick told him: “With clothes they are not horns.” The sexual attraction between them was evident, although the most powerful moment came later …

Omar was also not far behind when in the palace he decided to unleash his great fantasy by sleeping with the director’s son on a table.

Ari, Daddy’s perfect girl, started by dodging Samu because Guzmán suited her better. However, the one who really turns him on is his debate partner and he made it known to us first at the towel party and, finally, when he began to have a three-way relationship. In this interview with Carla Díaz in Cosmo, the actress who plays her, she explained that she had never shot these types of scenes and highlighted the care with which they were carried out by the production team.

One of the most ‘upset’ encounters was that of Cayetana and Philippe, a round velvet bed included, although the consequences of that moment we already know all that they were and nothing is cool.

For a sensual encounter, that of Rebeca and Mencía. That rooftop kiss was the prelude to a well-run date in which chocolate and tenderness were the best ingredients.

In ‘Elite’ there are parties, messes and a lot of sex. Like life itself…

