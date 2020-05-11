In the era of social networks, celebrities are under public scrutiny and none of their actions goes unnoticed by their users, therefore, some have become the most hated on the Internet.

There are hundreds of messages of hate, rage and pain, which leave them daily in their official accounts, discussion groups are formed and they are still a trend, especially since their actions are considered almost “unforgivable crime”.

Karla Panini

The confinement experienced by the quarantine caused by the Covid-19, made hundreds of people search the internet for entertainment and that is how the controversy about Karla Panini, one of “The washerwomen”, reappeared, taking greater force by the new generations who did not know of its existence and have now joined those who hated it.

The betrayal and deceit between friends and family is something that internet users are not willing to accept and that is why Panini’s betrayal, by having an affair with Américo Garza, her friend’s husband, and almost sister Karla Luna continues to cause outrage in networks, especially taking into account that Luna suffered from cancer.

Unfortunately, Karla Luna lost the battle against cancer and shortly after her death, Karla Panini and Américo Garza married, an act that in networks has classified it as unforgivable.

Sarita Sosa

The annoyance of some followers of José José began when his youngest daughter, Sarita Sosa, took the singer to the United States, in order to continue treatment against pancreatic cancer, but after some time he isolated him and did not He allowed no one to contact him, much less see him.

She reached the extreme where her half brothers Marysol and José Joel accused her of not allowing them to get closer to their father. But it all exploded when “The Prince of Song” died and his older brothers had to look for him at various funeral homes because the body did not appear.

The scandal increased when Sarita did not want him buried in Mexico either, thereby earning national hatred and outrage from the Mexican people. The public pressure that enveloped his actions was so great that in the end he agreed to send only half of his ashes to Mexico, an act that network users will never forgive him for.

Yolanda Saldívar

Selena for many has been and will continue to be one of the best Latin singers who has stepped on the face of the earth and that passion that people demonstrate on social networks for the tex-mex singer, makes their hatred for Yolanda Saldívar increase, because it was she who took his life in 1995.

Saldívar was the president of the fan club and the manager of the clothing stores that the singer had, but after she found out that she was robbing her, Selena wanted to cut all work ties.

Yolanda agreed to meet with the interpreter in a hotel to give her all the documents and thus end their relationship, but after an argument, which was also her friend, she took out a 38 caliber revolver and shot him in the back while she tried to flee.

King Luisito

After the series of Luis Miguel had premiered and when he revived the relationship he had with his father Luisito Rey, he made hundreds of people consider him as a national villain on social networks.

Especially when the role played by actor Óscar Jaenada, showed how he pressured the “Sun of Mexico” to become a singer and especially the discipline that became an abuse so that his son was famous at all costs.

The unconditional love of thousands of fans around the world, that Luis Miguel has, made the acts of his father to be taken very seriously and now evil is also represented as Luisito Rey.

