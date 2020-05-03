The return of ‘The Paper HouseWith its fourth season, it has revolutionized quarantine for covid-19, distracting thousands of homes with the new adventures of their favorite robbers: the Professor’s gang.

In Spain, the new chapters were available to users of the platform from 9:00 am on Friday, April 3 and the new installment has already conquered the followers of one of the most acclaimed Spanish fictions of recent times.

However, fans of the series already have new moments and characters to hate for a long time.

(((ATTENTION, SPOILERS FROM HERE: ONLY READ IF THE FOURTH AND NEW SEASON HAS BEEN COMPLETELY SEEN)))

Social networks have been filled with messages against the characters and most hated moments of this fourth season, which has not left anyone indifferent. Without a doubt, Nairobi and Gandía have become the key characters in this last session of ‘La casa de papel’, although with the permission of Palermo, Marseille and Arturo:

Currently the person most hated by everyone. # LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/WptPeHrlku – J U A N K 🔱 (@ Fuck_You_J10) April 5, 2020

# LaCasaDePapel4 # LaCasaDePapelS4

DID THIS FUCK HAVE A DIAMOND ARMOR OR WHAT DO I ORDER?!?!? pic.twitter.com/07pAbLePK3 – (⌐ ■ _ ■) (@adry_riiv) April 5, 2020

DO WE ALL AGREE THAT WE BLOW IT UP TO PIÑAS? THE ANSWER IS YES NO MORE QUESTIONS, MR JUDGE # LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/NQnM49SnyF – Milton Ré 🎙️ (@miltonreOK) April 5, 2020

They have hired Belén Cuesta to keep her sitting on the floor all season # LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/E2pwU7st2P – Adrián 🍋 (@adrianbernalf) April 5, 2020

the 4 motherfuckers right now # LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/z1OeyIsLf0 – 🇲🇦🚘🏁MomoAliDAKI🏁🚘🇲🇦 (@ momoalidaki113) April 5, 2020

Nairobi’s death hurt me. But seeing Helsinki totally broken and broken by her death ripped me apart. SAME HELSINKI SAME # LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/sR4weECRXx – Helsinki (@ F4NGIRL28) April 5, 2020

little is said about it and I am sure it will be a favorite # LaCasaDePapel4 # LaCasaDePapelS4 pic.twitter.com/mbAkOrU9kn – chels 🎠 (@darkxtwistyy) April 5, 2020

The coronavirus cannot kill me because I already died when Nairobi was killed # LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/COZ67670WU – Yinmy (@YinmyF) April 5, 2020

Four seasons and I still don’t understand how PUTAS Arturito’s son of a bitch is still alive # LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/vrfRl5JgOi – (@mafevargast) April 5, 2020

CHINGUEN HIS MOTHER WRITERS OF THE PAPER HOUSE I HAD LIKED JUANITO # LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/7SLS02nymh – J. Antonio Hernández (@JosephAntoineHB) April 5, 2020

There is no scene more heartbreaking sentimentally speaking than listening to the Helsinki Harmonica as the door opens at the Nairobi Funeral. It is a moment of Respect and Pain in equal parts, a Great Warrior leaves us and they will return it multiplied by a Thousand! # lacasadepapel4 pic.twitter.com/EWBeqCbQSV – Miguel Romero (@ mr_madrid1979) April 4, 2020

As I thought I would be at the end of the season // as I really am # LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/rK4d7uqWTM – Stev (@StevnUni) April 4, 2020

As if it were not enough to be quarantined, they kill Nairobi, I will never forgive them 😭 # LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/GXXnVVj7iG – vo • (@EvSequeira) April 4, 2020

With this Elite inspector it would have lasted 1 season 🙌 Alicia takes a look at me and I already tell her everything, how beautiful she is to fuck 😍 # aliciasierra @Najwa_Nimri # LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/M9JtgJbMGR – NAJWANIMRI2🐍 (@ najwanimri22) April 4, 2020

Look very sad when they kill Nairobi but I cried it was in this scene # LaCasaDePapel4: pic.twitter.com/JC91r243WW – Antonio Pino 🐢 (@AntoPow) April 4, 2020

The most unlikely thing about # LaCasaDePapel4 is not the rock’s resistance to grenades and hundreds of shots … it’s Antoñanzas finding a phone booth # LCDP4 pic.twitter.com/ndbsU6V2QA – Maria (@ Mara66540221) April 4, 2020

I am still waiting for this man to be beaten # LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/J5t1Vycs2g – Albert Martinez (@Albertjma_) April 4, 2020

I open debate: who is the best leader?

RT: Tokyo

FAV: Palermo pic.twitter.com/iVkWzweXPS – Luci♀ (@ luuuuucia13) April 4, 2020

Who do you like the worst?

Rt- Gandía

Fav- Palermo

We all dislike Arthur so we save ourselves that conversation. pic.twitter.com/1CzsmQEBEn – Kenchi (@ Byulharang7) April 4, 2020

.