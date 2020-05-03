The return of ‘The Paper HouseWith its fourth season, it has revolutionized quarantine for covid-19, distracting thousands of homes with the new adventures of their favorite robbers: the Professor’s gang.

In Spain, the new chapters were available to users of the platform from 9:00 am on Friday, April 3 and the new installment has already conquered the followers of one of the most acclaimed Spanish fictions of recent times.

However, fans of the series already have new moments and characters to hate for a long time.

(((ATTENTION, SPOILERS FROM HERE: ONLY READ IF THE FOURTH AND NEW SEASON HAS BEEN COMPLETELY SEEN)))

Social networks have been filled with messages against the characters and most hated moments of this fourth season, which has not left anyone indifferent. Without a doubt, Nairobi and Gandía have become the key characters in this last session of ‘La casa de papel’, although with the permission of Palermo, Marseille and Arturo:

