Transcription:

The Pokémon Company recently held a stream where they were supposed to make a major announcement for the franchise. After the good faith he gained in recent weeks thanks to the announcement of New Pokémon Snap, nothing could have gone wrong, right? Serious mistake. What The Pokémon Company revealed was an alliance with Tencent Games, the controversial Chinese manufacturer responsible for League of Legends, to announce Pokémon Unite, another MOBA in a crowded market. The result? Thousands upon thousands of dislikes, the most hate a Nintendo game has received in recent years.

To be fair, the game does not seem to be exactly a clone of Dota 2 or League of Legends, but it seems to have its own characteristics, but the truth is that, on the one hand, it seems like a strange, slow and not very exciting title, and for the Another reality is that it follows the trend of too many games today. Also, the announcement was boring: a game belonging to a young genre was announced by older Japanese executives, introducing some streamers quite unmotivated by the slowness of the game into quite forced interaction. Compare that slowness to the passion of any Dota 2 and LoL game and draw your conclusions.

On the other hand, it seems that the game bets a little on the casual, but the problem is that it is a genre in which the casual simply does not work. Remember Heroes of the Storm? A game that is surely much more complex than this, but it could not cope with the complexity of Dota 2 and other competitors, and had to disappear, despite having the best Blizzard stars. But beyond our own criticisms, the negativity surrounding this game is very strong everywhere, a very rare thing given the passion of Pokémon players.

Another fear is that this game introduces an extra element of toxicity to the community, due to the genre it manages: the worst thing is that the taunts of the loleros and gifters against the game have already begun. Finally, the real reason for this rejection is that fans certainly expected something else: they were waiting for Pokémon Let’s Go Johto or the next installment of the main line. Anyway, as dislikes go up, the question is: has this game been born condemned beforehand, or will it manage to overcome this initial displeasure? See you.