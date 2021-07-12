the most grim special editions

In most brands it is quite common for them to be launched special editions of some vehicles in order to maintain their interest and / or exclusivity. At BMW they wanted to give their high-end SUVs a boost with this movement, so they have just launched the BMW X5 and BMW X6 Black Vermilion to celebrate that they have sold more than 250,000 units of these models that leave the factory in Spartanburg (United States).

The exterior of both models receives specific treatment And it can be distinguished by the special metallic Frozen Black paint that gives it that gloomy and shocking look. Although there will also be certain accents of red, the main one being the double kidney grille with the vertical bars in Iconic Glow. It also has M Shadow Line headlamps with laser light and its characteristic blue hue. These BMW X5 and BMW X6 also feature the sports package M to accentuate your character.

The inside of the BMW X5 and BMW X6 Black Vermilion is full of details to attest that it is a special edition. The roof features an M Alcantara Anthracite trim, the edition-specific logo appears on the center console, and the iDrive and gear lever controls feature the Crafted Clarity glass application. The interior moldings are of the Fineline Black wood with aluminum inlays and the upholstery is in Merino Black leather, all taken from the BMW Individual catalog. The seams are in red contrasting and there are other details in that color such as the edging of the mats.

Both the BMW X5 Black Vermilion and the BMW X6 Black Vermilion will hit the market during the next month of August 2021. They already accept reservations and they are available with all the engines in the range, something that serves to approach all types of customers. Although the main condition is that they have a considerable economic level, since the X5 Black Vermilion share of 93,200 euros in Germany and the X6 Black Vermilion has a starting price of 100,700 euros.

Photo gallery:

