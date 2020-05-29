Spaceships are trending. Elon Musk accomplished what seemed impossible. Not only revitalized the space raceIt also gave a new impetus to the idea of ​​exploring the cosmos through private means and resources. One of the favorite science fiction themes of recent years with its spaceships.

It will probably be a historic moment; in which SpaceX manages to send a manned mission into space. To celebrate, we leave you a compilation of the way in which pop culture imagined ships that could fly deep space:

The U.S.C.S.S. Nostromo (Alien)

The 243.8 meter long towed cargo ship that carried Ellen Ripley’s crew had the chilling honor? from being the place where one of the most iconic science fiction creatures attacked for the first time.

The alien creature imagined by Swedish artist Giger and that director Ridley Scott became a reference for the horror and science fiction genre found in the ramshackle ship the strangest and most suitable refuge.

With its power supply to the 2.8 terawatt WF-15 fusion reactor, it is a standard ship in the franchise timeline and, in fact, in the Universe of history it is considered a kind of second-hand vehicle.

UNSC Infinity (Halo)

The Infinity base in addition to being a structure of considerable beauty is also a fortress equipped with shields that energy, which according to Halopedia, effectively protect you from any external aggression.

In addition to a safe haven for the characters, it is a place that offers the best of entertainment and even a well-known bar, Full Moon. In other words, without having to face all kinds of enemies, Infinity is also a structure built for the enjoyment of its crew and potential occupants. A novelty in space vehicles to use.

Nebuchadnezzar / Nebicaneser (Matrix)

Although he does not sail deep space, the Nebuchadnezzar has a place of considerable importance in the way in which the cinema imagined the vehicles crossing the unknown places of a completely different reality.

According to franchise mythology, the ship was built in 2069, before the great war that led to the creation of the Matrix. Later, it was reused by the rebels to transmit information and sail the polluted sky of the dystopian world imagined by the Wachowski sisters.

Battlestar Galactica (Battlestar Galactica)

In a series full of spaceships and other amazing vehicles, choosing one can be a difficult task. But without a doubt, Battlestar Galactica has it all to be the most striking structure in a story that emphasizes design.

The one that best represents and symbolizes the spirit of the solid and, sometimes, hard plot of the program. With its adaptable and flexible design it is in addition to a form of transportation a true island space where characters can find refuge and imaginative ways to solve specific problems. Like the time it was used to avoid a Cylon.

In short, this technological wonder is also a sample of the notion of refuge and security that a similar structure can represent in the popular imagination.

Elysium (2013 Neill Blomkamp movie)

While the plot of the Neill Blomkamp movie is essentially sad, the ship to which it owes its name is a technological marvel that highlights the way that cinema imagines the structures that, in the future, could cross deep space.

With its long lines and segmented spaces, the ship is also an artificial paradise built for the essential enjoyment of its passengers. As a space station, it is also a place designed to provide relief, so part of its helmet has the possibility of adapting to emergency requirements.

In short, it is a technological ecosystem of considerable beauty and utility. Who knows? Perhaps Elon Musk has something similar in mind for the future.

USS Enterprise (Star Trek)

From NCC-1701-A to NCC-1701-D, the debate over which is the best U.S.S. Enterprise continues to haunt most fans. But actually the line of Spaceships that have captivated generations of avid trekkies it is an extraordinary example of the evolution in the cinema of the perception of spacecraft and other space vehicles.

With its prominent bridge and wide interior spaces, the design of any of these great vehicles is also a triumph in the ability of film design to integrate the old and the new in an image that can encompass the immense importance of franchising in the history of entertainment.

Millennium Falcon (Star Wars)

If any model of the U.S.S. Enterprise is an essential part of how a considerable number of fans imagine the space tour, the beloved Star Wars Millennium Falcon has been part of the fantasies of most science fiction and fantasy lovers since its first and triumphant appearance in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (George Lucas – 1977).

Despite not being a “latest model” ship, its recognizable circular design with two parallel turrets makes it the synthesis of all versions of the intergalactic ships that crossed the cosmos before its appearance. Also in the obligatory reference when reinventing the notion of space exploration on board a vehicle with its own identity.

But come on, this is a YT-1300 type Corellian light freighter capable of transiting the Kessel Corridor in less than 12 parsecs. What more can we ask for?

Serenity (Firefly)

Let’s admit it: Serenity is not elegant or as lavish as many other ships related to major franchises, but it is certainly one of the strongest and most iconic. With its modest appearance, it is actually a vehicle built to withstand the harsh conditions of deep space and with the intention of withstanding extreme conditions.

The interior of the nave has two decks: an upper one that starts at the front and covers the bridge area and then a neck runner, leading to the crew quarters. But despite its messy appearance, this spacecraft is a powerful foolproof structure, imagined for true space adventures.

Egg-shaped ships (The Arrival – 2016)

Anonymous, gigantic and menacing-looking, these cocoon-like ships do not cast shadows and even appear to be weightless. It is one of the most fascinating structures in recent science fiction.

Its extraordinary and mysterious appearance is a reinvention of the usual space vehicles, and also a kind of metaphor about the riddles of deep space. With no visible propulsion system, no doors or windows, the ships bear a certain resemblance to a haunting reflection of something more complex.

Death Star and its successor, Starkiller Base (Star Wars)

The Death Star and its immediate successor, Starkiller, are one of the deadliest space constructions in cinema. Both of them are a combination of a ship and a space station, which also function as a high-powered weapon.

All of which could turn both bases into perhaps the most disturbing representations of what could happen with a platform of such a size in deep space. Of course, is the way that science fiction and fantasy they have to analyze the power of technology used from an evil perspective, but even so, the mere idea of ​​a construction destined to become a reference point for a type of evil difficult to imagine is disturbing.

Ha’tak (Stargate)

It is not easy to describe this technical marvel with strong ramifications in the mystical, but still, this heavy pyramid that soars the space with enormous elegance, has an advanced form of propulsion that allows the ship to reach 5% of the speed of the light. Further, has protection shields, camouflage devices. What more could be asked of a set of ships that also seem to celebrate a strange historical mystery?

Event Horizon (Paul W. S. Anderson film – 1997)

From haunted house to haunted ship, Event Horizon summarizes the most disturbing thing about the mix of science fiction and the horror genre. With its long sinister bridge and rare oval-shaped power source (in which Sam Neil is ready to take everyone to hell), it is perhaps one of the most fascinating re-creations of the horrors of space and human imagination, summed up in a sinister structure.

The Independence Day Mothership

One fine day, a metal superstructure appeared floating over the main cities on Earth. What allowed the Alien invasion fleet enter through the big door. The ships had a center that could be structured as a fusion weapon, but also enough capacity to destroy more than half of civilization with a single shot.

The icing on the cake was floating in orbit around the planet. At approximately 600 kilometers long, the invasion mothership also carries culture and a good part of the inhabitants of the aggressive race ready to devastate Earth to conquer it.

A whole vision of a hive that put into perspective that of carrying good luggage if you are going to travel … even if you do it on the other side of the Galaxy.

USCSS Prometheus (Alien – 2012)

Much more advanced than any other ships of the saga is also the best equipped for planetary exploration: with its huge hypersleep chamber, exhaust modules and communication module of considerable size.

The ship aims to traverse deep space safely carrying an entire population of colonizers, allowing it to have amenities that other ships do not possess. All in all, Prometheus’ wingspan has the potential to expand and become more like an attack unit, making it a rare hybrid in science fiction.

The Rocinante (The Expanse)

With its sophisticated warship look, The Rocinante is also a structure designed to facilitate social life and community of its occupants, thus allowing a gravity system similar to that of the earth.

However, its essence is that of a ship destined for attack, an aspect that the series accentuates at every possible opportunity. In the same way that it can sustain a space tour, it can also attack with sophisticated and deadly precision.

E.T. spaceship (E.T)

We hardly see him in a couple of scenes, but it’s clear that it is something far superior to what the cinema had shown until then as an alien transport vehicle.

With its hot air ball shape, it is also a superstructure capable of landing vertically and with an extendable hatch, an immediate precedent for a number of similar ships in future films.