It is the most famous red cap in the world and that was precisely its objective. We review the story behind the object that characterized the three-time Formula 1 champion Niki Lauda.

Today is one year since the death of Niki Lauda. Days after his death, Formula 1 was decked out in his signature red cap in Monaco. It is an element with which we have always seen the Austrian in his time with Mercedes, but this object has its history.

Lauda started wearing a red cap after his famous accident at the Nürburgring 1976. In principle, his role was to hide the scars on his head that the event left him, but beyond that, his eye for business made him realize that it was an ideal advertising space. Thus, Niki gave space to up to seven different marks on her cap. However, the two best known are the Italian dairy company Parmalat and the one that has led in his years as non-executive president of Mercedes, Novomatic.

During the Monaco GP, the 20 riders on the grid gathered on the main straight of the circuit to keep a minute of silence for the legend. They all wore a red cap with ‘Niki’ written in white letters.

Niki’s astonishing career as a pilot and manager, and his distinctive cap have made him the most famous Austrian alongside actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Today Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes, reminds him. “I wish he was still with us because I miss him so much. I have lost my business partner, my traveling companion. We are sorely missed by the entire team,” he said in remarks for the Italian website Formula Passion.

In the SoyMotor.com store, you can leave us your details and we will notify you when the much-demanded tribute cap to Niki Lauda is available for sale.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.