The famous « spoiled baby » and all his amusing kinship returns to television, the most famous series of the 90s, « Dinosaurs« will come this year.

The announcement that will make many happy after knowing that the history of the family Sinclair will return to the screen again.

Who does not remember those evenings when it was expected to see « Dinosaurs » make their appearance on the screen? and especially to the newborn who forever changed their lives, the « baby sinclair« with his popular phrase » Not the mom « and his funny song at the beginning of the series.

In the early days of the program that arrived in the 1990s, the story enchanted young and old alike with a fun story about a family of Dinosaurs which is set in the year 60 thousand BC, during the Pangea, which from the first chapter receive the new member in the family.

The comedy Directed by Bruce Bilson, Jeff McCracken, Tom Trbovich would return this fall to the small screen but he will do so through a streaming platform.

The great news came through a video in which details of the program were revealed, which featured protogonists such as Stuart Pankin, Jessica Walter, Jason Willinge, Sally Struthers, and Kevin Clash.

The same that gave life to the popular members of the family TV’s most popular, Earl, Francine Robbie and Charlene’s parents, Baby Sinclair.

During the plot, others also appeared characters that brought more naturalness to the story, since Grandmother Ethyl could not miss, in addition to the best friends of Earl and Francine, who although you do not remember, Roy was a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Earl’s best friend and who was in love with Monica , Francine’s friend who was divorced.

Monica he always got to speak to Francine introducing its long neck by the window, since it was apparently of the species of the Diplodocus.

The series had a total of 65 episodes divided into four seasons in which it is appreciated how a family of dinosaurs adapts their life to a modern era.

Earl Sinclair He is the father of the family and works chopping trees in a company where his boss is an intimidating dinosaur for his entire team, including a T-rex named Roy.

The life of Earl He was going to change but he finds out that his wife is expecting the baby and, when he meets him, he makes an effort to get them ahead, despite the fact that the pink dinosaur instead of calling him dad calls him « Not mom ».

During its broadcast, the family of an extinct species millions of years ago provided much fun and entertainment until the Cretaceous limb series came to an end. However, now you can enjoy them again and remember good times through the Disney +. The date Exactly has not been revealed as of yet.