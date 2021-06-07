The most famous dinosaurs of prehistory

The first dinosaurs evolved during the middle to late Triassic period, about 230 million years ago, in the part of the supercontinent of Pangea that currently corresponds to South America. Before that, the dominant terrestrial reptiles were archosaurs (dominant reptiles), therapsids (mammal-like reptiles), and pelycosaurs (such as the Dimetrodon that lived during the Permian period). The earliest archosaurs are believed to be from the early Triassic period, approximately 227 to 242 million years ago. They evolved quickly and managed to diversify, giving rise to carnivores, but also herbivores.

For roughly 20 million years after the evolution of the dinosaurs, the most fearsome reptiles on Earth were prehistoric crocodiles. We would have to wait until the beginning of the Jurassic period, 200 million years ago, for dinosaurs to make their appearance on the planet and began their rise to domination.

LDinosaurs lived on Earth for approximately 215 to 245 million yearss (approximately 64 times longer than humanity’s time on Earth). All non-avian dinosaurs became extinct about 66 million years ago. And its name is the work of the English naturalist Sir Richard Owen who coined the term Dinosauria in 1842, derived from the Greek deinos, which means “terribly large”, and sauros, which means “lizard”.

How many known species are there of extinct dinosaurs? Approximately 700 different species.

Although Mosasaurs, Ichthyosaurs, Pterosaurs, Plesiosaurs, and Dimetrodon are commonly considered dinosaurs, they are technically not dinosaurs. The term “dinosaur” refers only to reptiles that inhabit the earth that have a specific hip structure, among other traits.

Did you know that the name “Velociraptor” means swift thief? Today we will meet the best known dinosaurs and delve into their characteristics and peculiarities. Like the brutal Tyrannosaurus rex bite that was more than twice as powerful as a lion’s bite. He was the fiercest carnivore of all.

As we have commented previously, there are an infinity of dinosaurs, however there are some more well-known ones that have even starred in some fantasy films such as Jurassic Park (Jurassic Park, in English).

