Bridges have been, throughout history, central points in the development of a town, city or region. Today we will take a tour from the historic bridges of small towns and cities in Europe, to the impressive most modern bridges of Asian cities in the process of modernization. And it is that, in the world of architecture, perhaps nothing is more useful than a bridge. And the fact that they are functional does not mean that they have to have an ordinary design, far from it.

In fact, it is on bridges that some of the world’s greatest architects show what their creative minds are capable of. From the bridge designed by Zaha Hadid in Abu Dhabi, to perhaps the lesser known Khaju Bridge in Isfahan, Iran, we will have a most original and picturesque journey, with visually appealing and stimulating structures.

Throughout the centuries, man has used architecture to bridge the gaps between physical obstacles, in order to provide an easy passage to the other side. Most of the bridges that we present to you today are also considered landmarks and are a vital part of the infrastructures of regions around the world. Some have even become icons of the city due to their influence and marvel of engineering.

Thus, the importance of bridges has come to transcend their physical form and have become symbols of cultural and political progress. In places like New York City, Paris, and London, certain bridges have become destinations in their own right, attracting millions of photo-taking visitors each year.

Mobile bridges, stone bridges, new bridges, historic bridges … Bridges can be made of different materials and have an equally different design. These two-point connecting structures are built to cross rivers, lakes, valleys, mountains, or any other natural feature. Some common types of bridges include suspension bridge, arch bridge, girder bridge, cantilever bridge, bascule bridge, and truss bridge.

We take a look at the most famous bridges in the world.