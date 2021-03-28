The most famous books of Jules Verne

Journey to the center of the earth, Twenty thousand leagues of underwater travel, Around the world in eighty days … we can safely say that we all know the titles of these fantastic stories by the French writer, poet and playwright Jules Verne of decades of 1860 and 1870, and many of us have read them but, did you know that they all belong to a single series, titled “The extraordinary trips” of 54 volumes, that Verne published from 1863 to the end of his life? The writer himself described it this way when interviewed: “to conclude in the form of history all my study of the surface of the world and the heavens.”

That’s how it is. In the early 1860s, Verne met Pierre-Jules Hetzel, an established magazine publisher who helped Verne publish his first novel, Five Weeks in a Balloon. This novel served as the beginning of Voyages Extraordinaires (Extraordinary Journeys), a series of dozens of books written by Verne and published by Hetzel. Most of these novels (including the famous “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea”) appeared in installments in Hetzel’s magazine before being published in book form.

In fact, his contract stipulated that he had to write two volumes a year, so that, between 1863 and 1905, the cconsidered father of science fiction – along with Herbert George Wells-, published 54 novels about travel, adventure, history, science and technology for this series, although they would not be the only ones.

Did you know that before writing novels, Verne wrote short stories, plays, and operetta libretti? However, most of them have been lost.

In all, he wrote 65 novels throughout his life, although some were not published until long after his death, on March 24, 1905. Verne died at his home in Amiens (France) at the age of 77 after having been sick with diabetes for many years.

He was a tireless worker who was fascinated by the science and technology of his time, which, together with his fabulous imagination and vision, led to some of the most immortal works of this precursor of modern science fiction.