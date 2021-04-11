The most extreme campaign

Monastery and Abascal (Photo: Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE)

On Wednesday afternoon the pre-campaign totally changed. Police charges, confrontations, attacks, stones, provocations … Vox came to Vallecas, to its ‘red square’, seeking to enter a campaign that had relegated him to a minority role and that even drew a black horizon for those of Santiago Abascal, surpassing in the polls by just the 5% needed to enter the Assembly.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso is engulfing the entire spectrum that goes from the center right to the extreme right. The Vox phenomenon – third in the last general elections in Madrid with 18.49% – did not appear. Those of Rocío Monasterio have designed a campaign, inspired by Marine Le Pen and Donald Trump- to enter the working-class neighborhoods. And Vallecas was the first step, with that objective and with that of attracting attention.

The Plaza de la Constitución in Vallecas is a symbol of the demands of the left and the scene of acts such as the closing of the campaign by Manuela Carmena and Íñigo Errejón in May 2019. The left-wing parties knew it was a provocation, but they tried to stop until the last moment for neighbors and anti-fascist groups to mobilize. But they did not succeed, the radical poles attract each other. The televised violence.

Madrid has become the scene of elections that are read at the national level, midterm elections, as I would say in the United States. The general leadership will also be measured in this passage through the polls, with a Pablo Casado entrusting his future to a resounding victory in Madrid and with a Pedro Sánchez who thinks he will be fully involved.

UP and More Madrid believe that Vox was to provoke before the bad polls for the 4-M

The far-right party has decided to make the most of the images by presenting itself as a victim of the far-left. And, in addition, to load directly …

