The most extreme 4X4 race comes to Les Comes (Barcelona)

05/05/2021 at 2:24 PM CEST

Sport.es

This weekend May 8 and 9 comes to Les Comes, Súria (Barcelona) the first edition of Les Comes 4×4 Extreme, a race where you can see some of the most extreme 4×4 vehicles in Europe.

The Les Comes race is the first of the 4×4 Iberian King, a championship organized by GALIMPLANT SPORT and supervised by the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation. They will follow it in chronological order, the Soria Extreme on June 18, 19 and 20, the Extreme Torrox 4×4 on September 17, 18 and 19 and the championship will end King of Portugal on October 7, 8 and 9.

The Les Comes team has prepared a travel of about 14 km, all of them timed, which will provide a large dose of show and emotion for all attendees. Participants will have to make several laps of this route that will have common sections and specific sections for each type of vehicle, but there will only be one category on the track at the same time.

The first timed test will take place on Saturday 8 May at 9:30 am, with the development of the prologue. This first shorter distance race will serve to mark the starting order of the first stage of the race, which will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. and will have a approximate duration of 3 hours.

The Sunday 9th At 10:00 am, the second stage of the race will start, where the drivers and co-drivers must give their best and demonstrate their skills to achieve victory.

At 2:00 p.m., the awards ceremony is scheduled for the top 5 teams in each category that have managed to be the fastest of the weekend.

Les Comes will open the doors for free to all attendees who want to enjoy this great show during the weekend and will set up the restaurant tent and all the necessary services for a race of these characteristics. To keep track of the Covi-19, a form has been enabled through the race information website, where all attendees can register.

The first edition of Les Comes 4×4 Extreme It is an essential event for all motor racing lovers who want to enjoy a unique show.