The most expensive fines that the DGT can give you

June 15, 2021 (14:10 CET)

The DGT recognize a wide variety of traffic tickets that, in the worst case, the administrative procedure can be added to the criminal procedure if the severity of the sanction is greater. Speed, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, doing it without having contracted insurance, using improper devices, … These are the amounts of the most expensive fines that you can find in Spain.

The greatest fine rises up to 30,000 euros, although this is received by the workshop involved and not the driver. We already know that Carrying a speed camera jammer in your car is illegal: be careful, we don’t even have to be using it, just by taking it in the car we will be subject to a fine. While the driver is punished with up to 6,000 euros and 6 points on the card, at workshop who has performed the installation will be fined with 30,000 euros.

Following the descending scale, here we stop on a topic related to a administrative process. Hire the car insurance with which we move is something required: Failure to do so, the agents could fine you with penalties that go from 601 to 3,005 euroseven if your car is on the street stationary. Also remember that Not having passed the ITV of your car on time is punishable by up to 500 euros, although here you will be fined if you have been caught driving the vehicle.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugsApart from being dangerous for road safety, it carries significant fines. As with speed limits, there are different levels that are taken into consideration: in a breathalyzer test, you can be fined with 500 euros and 4 points less in the card in rates between 0.25 and 0.50 mg / l; with 1,000 euros and 6 points between 0.50 and 0.60 mg / l; above this last figure, we would already enter criminal offense, with sentences of between 3 and 6 months in prison, in addition to the impossibility of driving for 1 to 4 years. Driving high is sorry with up to 1,000 euros and 6 points less on the card.

And as, exceeding speed limits has its punishment, with fines that go from 100 euros to 600 euros, in addition to the consequent loss of up to 6 points on the driving license.

Other minor fines can be the do not wear the reflective vest when we get out of the car in case of accident or breakdown (200 euros), drive in a forbidden lane or opposite direction (between 200 and 500 euros, and 6 points), take the expired driving license (also 200 euros) or drive unreasonably slow (200 euros).