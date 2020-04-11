Told are the love stories in Hollywood that survive the passage of time, media attention and scandals.

And although fans of the entertainment world often enjoy the fairy tales starring the stars, the truth is that the stories of breakups also receive great attention.

The dark details inside the intimate life of celebrities that led to their divorce and the millionaire figures that come after the separation are usually the meat on which they feed, avid Hollywood fans (and also the occasional consumers of that information, who seek to be aware of the rupture of the moment).

In addition to the emotional shock of a divorce, the stars also have to face the blow to their finances, well on several occasions they have had to spend fortunes to settle their marriages.

Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore: $ 425 million

If any amount of money has impacted, it would certainly have to be the one paid by this actor and director. In 2011 Gibson and Robyn Moore agreed to end their almost 30-year history as husband and wife, but to achieve this, the star of Brave Heart had to divide his fortune by about USD 850 million half, so in the end Robyn made over $ 400 million.

His divorce is so far the most expensive in Hollywood history Gibson and the mother of seven of his children did not sign a premarital agreement, so it was their right to receive half of the money and property obtained during their life together. Right around the time they were married, Gibson established himself as an international star.

Before the end of the separation, Gibson had already put in the name of Robyn two houses located in Malibu, California, with a value of more than $ 20 million.

Her love story began when Gibson met Robyn in the late 1970s in a dentist’s office, where she worked as a nurse. They completed their divorce in 2006, three years after she requested it and five years after they stopped living together.

Adele and Simon Konecki: $ 171 million

With the same secrecy that kept the details of their romance, Adele ended her marriage bond with the father of her son Angelo.

No one knew clearly how the couple met, when their romance began, when they decided to live together or when they ended their relationship. It was known since last year that they were no longer together, but the information that emerged indicated that the breakup had come from long ago.

What did transpire just a few days ago was that the British singer disbursed USD 171 million for the divorce and is that, as happened with Gibson, the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement and by the laws in force in California the businessman has the right to claim half of the interpreter’s fortune,

Adele had already paid USD 600,000 to Konecki, a clear sign that there was no intention to start a battle and confirmed what the interpreter declared long ago, money “is not an important part of my life.”

Neil Diamond and Marcia Murphey: $ 150 million

“He deserves half of my fortune and I wish him all the happiness that these millions can give”, thus spoke the composer of Love on the rocks before his separation from Marcia Murphey, the woman he was married to for 26 years.

The causes of the breakup were never disclosed, but Marcia emphasized the “Irreconcilable differences”By filing for divorce from the man with whom she had two children.

In the US pink press it was said that the composer was unfaithful to him. Their divorce ended in 1994.

Amy Irving and Steven Spielberg: $ 100 million

It was the first marriage of the famous filmmaker. The romantic adventure lasted just four years, but it became one of the most expensive divorces in Hollywood history.

They were married between 1985 and 1989, and although they had a prenuptial agreement, a judge dismissed it because it was written on a napkin.

At the time, Spielberg was already recognized for E.T.’s box office hit, Alien, and the separation cost him $ 100 million.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise: $ 85-109 million

The actress begged Tom not to end her, but the actor refused to discuss the problems in their marriage and over the course of a day his publicists announced their separation blaming the “inherent difficulties of separating their careers.”

They married at Christmas 1990 and their marriage lasted 11 years. It was the time of Cruise’s consecration.

When the actor filed for divorce, his fortune was valued at $ 250 million. They reached a secret separation agreement, so some figures do not assure that Kidman obtained 85 million between cash and properties, while other data rise to 109 million.

Melissa Mathison and Harrison Ford: $ 85 million

They met in 1979 on the set of Apocalypse Now. They formed a stable couple for almost 18 years just at the time of their greatest success with the Star Wars sagas and Indiana Jones.

How they did not sign a prenuptial agreement, the actor had to give him half of the profits he made in his marriage.

The result was ISD 85 million divided into cash, property and indirect investments.

Once the divorce with Melissa was consummated, Ford had a free hand to marry Calista Flockhart, with whom he continues to maintain his marriage.

Kevin Costner and Cindy Silva: $ 80 million

Their love story seemed like a fairy tale. They were dating from a young age and married in 1978, when they were both still studying at California State Fullerton.

By 1991 Kevin was already a Hollywood star with earnings of $ 51 million a year, in addition to having triumphed with the movie Dance with Wolves.

After 16 years together and three children, the couple ended the romance in 1994.

Madonna and Guy Ritchie: USD $ 76-92 million

It seemed that the “Queen of pop” She had a stable family life with the British filmmaker, with whom she had her son Rocco in 2000, but after almost a decade of living together, the relationship became tense. The press in the UK had been tracking the impending divorce for months, but it was not until the end of 2008 that the rumor came true.

Madonna hired the services of the prestigious British lawyer Fiona Shackelton. Ritchie could have asked for half of the singer’s earnings during their eight years of life together, but did not. In the end they reached a secret agreement for which she would have given him between 76 and 92 million dollars.

James Cameron and Linda Hamilton: $ 50 million

They started dating in 1991, but were only married from 1997 to 1999. Linda filed for divorce because Cameron was a workaholic and also, she claimed, she was having an affair with Suzy Amis (whom she would later marry), so the director of Titanic disbursed $ 50 million to settle his divorce.

Paul McCartney and Heather Mills: $ 48 million

Until now it remains one of the most expensive divorces among celebrities and also one of the most abrupt, not for nothing the former Beatle assured that his wedding with Mills was his biggest regret of the decade and that they were married between 2002 and 2008.

It was the musician who requested the separation in July 2006 and she filed another lawsuit soon after. The matter dragged on and only until May 2008 were they officially divorced. McCartney had to disburse 48.7 million to finish the process.

The figure was well below the USD 170 million that the former model was asking for, who made no secret of her anger the day the verdict was announced and threw a glass of water at Paul’s lawyer, Fiona Shackleton (yes, Madonna’s own).

Michael Douglas and Diandra Luker: $ 45 million

Diandra lived perhaps the wildest time of Michael Douglas, with drugs, alcohol and other excesses around him.

They were married in 1977 and the marriage ended in 2000, after she surprised him in one of his numerous infidelities.

He could have obtained more money from the actor, but -as she explained in an interview for the newspaper El Mundo- “I have never been ambitious nor have I asked anyone for anything that was not previously agreed and clearly. I would never ask for anything unfair or claim anything from the movies he made after the divorce. “

In the end his divorce was settled with $ 45 million.

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall: $ 15-25 million

They dated since 1977, but were officially married from 1990 to 1999. The model got fed up with the Rolling Stones leader’s night escapes, with whom she had four children.

Apparently, the drop that spilled the glass was Jagger’s affair with a Brazilian named Luciana Gimenez Morad.

Their divorce process was not long and in July 1999 they reached an agreement. “They are determined to maintain friendship and will continue to unite the love they feel for their four children, Elizabeth, James, Georgia May Y Gabriel“Their attorneys said in a statement.