The most expensive contracts in the history of the Mets franchise

The New York Mets have had multiple contracts that pass 100 million in the MLB, however, that of Francisco Lindor it is a new record.

There is no doubt that the franchise of the Mets It is one of the most famous in the MLB, they had never awarded a contract for more than 200 million with any other player, however, Francisco Lindor made a difference.

Here the longest contracts in the history of the Mets:

Francisco Lindor – $ 341 million

David Wright – $ 138 million

Jacob deGrom: $ 137.5 million

Johan Santana: $ 137.5 million

Carlos Beltrán – $ 119 million

Yoenis Céspedes – $ 110 million

In about 777 games in the majors, he has hit .285 batting average, 138 home runs, 411 RBIs, 99 stolen bases, 284 walks, 896 hits, 508 runs scored and one SLUG. at .886.

The other players who have signed contracts for more than 200 million have done so with more than 27 years, age is not a disadvantage for Francisco Lindor.