With the recent announcement of the separation of Bill and Melinda Gates We remember some of the most expensive breakups in Hollywood. According to Forbes, the Microsoft mogul accumulates a fortune of more than $ 130 billion dollars, being the fourth richest man in the world. Meanwhile, his still wife, Melinda, is known as the most powerful woman in the world of philanthropy.

With this background, the fortune that both have created throughout their 27 years of marriage could be at stake, since according to TMZ, there is no kind of prenuptial agreement.

We have for you an account of some of the most expensive celebrity divorces, such as Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore, Steven Spielberg and Amy Irving, Madonna and Guy Ritchie, among others.