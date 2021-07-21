The most expensive cars starring in Fast and Furious 9

Enlarge

July 21, 2021

Fast and Furious 9 is already in Spanish cinemas and is positioned as one of the most spectacular car movies of all time. As in every episode of the saga, this ninth part accumulates a large part of automotive treasures that will delight the most distinguished car fans.

Rumors say that for this latest installment, the budget for Fast and Furious 9 far exceeds 200 million euros. Part of this budget, of course, has been destined to bring great automotive gems to the big screen of the present and of the past.

A millionaire budget for cars

In fact, it is commented that seven sports models that appear for a few seconds in a scene cost more than 3 million euros. The scene stars a TVR Sagaris, a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a Lexus LFA, a Lotus Evora, a Mercedes AMG GTR, a Lamborghini Countach, a McLaren 720S, an Apollo IE and a Ferrari LaFerrari. What a lineup!

Regarding the rest of the vehicles, which have greater weight on the belt, we have made a small classification with the three cars with the highest price.

Dodge Charger Hellacious: 850,000 euros

Dodge Charger Hellacious

Enlarge

The Dodge Charger Hellacious was custom built for the movie by specialist Speedkore, so it is neither homologated nor available for purchase. Its value has been estimated at one million dollars and is based on the 1968 Dodge Charger. To this is added, the famous 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine, supercharged up to 707 hp and 882 Nm of torque.

Noble M600: 212,000 euros

Enlarge

The Noble M600 is a British sports car built by hand from stainless steel and carbon fiber. The car uses a twin-turbocharged Volvo / Yamaha V8 engine that delivers 650 hp of power and a maximum torque of 819 NM. Thanks to this, it achieves an incredible top speed of 362 km / h.

Jaguar XE SV Project 8: 136,000 euros

Jaguar XE SV Project 8

Enlarge

The Project 8 has been described as the fastest and most powerful Jaguar saloon ever, making it a perfect fit for a movie like this. It has a maximum speed of 322 km / h and a 0 to 100 km / h of 3.4 seconds, benefits provided by a 5-liter V8 engine that produces 600 hp.

Fast & Furious 9 trailer