Barrett-Jackson of Scottsdale 2020 had hundreds and hundreds of amazing vehicles

Barrett-Jackson is an auction company in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company specializes in the classic car auction, vintage car auction, and organizes collector events in Scottsdale, Palm Beach, Florida, Uncasville, Connecticut, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Buyers from many parts of the world come to this auction and they spend large sums of money buying all kinds of vehicles.

Barrett-Jackson of Scottsdale 2020 He had hundreds and hundreds of amazing vehicles that passed at this year’s auction. Excellent cars that would make many drool were sold, there were new cars, many classics, restomods and hot rod.

Now we have put together the five most expensive cars sold at auction

5.- Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 COP 1969

This vehicle was sold for $ 1,094,500. The orange Camaro is one of only 69 that was built in 1969.

4.- Ford GT 2017

This Ford GT sold for $ 1,182,500. With only 538 miles on the odometer and carbon fiber wheels this model reached a truly high figure.

3.- Ford GT 2017

Other Ford GT, but this one sold for $ 1,485,000. His red paint with white stripes and his 141 miles on the odometer were able to raise $ 302,500 more than the previous one, neon green.

2.- Lexus LC500 2021 convertible

At the charity auction the Lexus LC500 Convertible sold for $ 2 million and all proceeds went to the Boys and Girls Club of America and the Bob Woodruff Foundation

1.- Chevrolet Corvette 2020

The Chevrolet Corvette with VIN number # 1 was sold for $ 3 million and its buyer was Rick Hendrick, owner of NASCAR’s Hendrick Motorsports.

Every penny of that price will go to the Detroit Children’s Fund.

