The most expensive car in the world is the new Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, which is worth a whopping 23 million euros

In this world there are things that the average user can only dream of. It could be, for example, having a private island, a $ 500 million yacht like Jeff Bezos’, a private plane or, why not, a $ 23 million car. Because yes, those extreme luxury vehicles do exist. And which is the most expensive? The new Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, a convertible that costs nothing more and nothing less than 23 million euros.

Of this vehicle have been manufactured three units, all made to measure and with unique specifications. Three units for three clients (we do not know who they are) who will be the only three people who can boast of having this car, since the company has assured that no more will be made. And what does this car have to cost so much? Well, let’s see it.

What does a 23 million euro car have

On the one hand, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is based on the Phantom Drophead, which is already discontinued. With him it shares its aluminum platform and the engine, a 6.75 V12 with 563 hp. As a curiosity, if you had bought one of the last 50 Phantom Drophead before 2017 you would have also taken a piece from the Goodwood factory.

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a convertible car whose rear (made of wood) simulates the stern of a yacht. This rear opens to reveal a storage system for champagne, cold drinks, glasses, towels, dishes and even caviar. On the sides we have two cocktail tables and stools, because somewhere you will have to sit down to drink champagne. A luxury.

It has four seats, measures 5.8 meters, a striking design but at the same time quite minimalist and the most noble materials: handmade aluminum body, stainless steel inlays, exclusive leathers and hand-painted details. It also includes a few Bovet 1822 watches matching, a Montblanc pen and a parasol.

As we said before, there are three cars and the first is the one we see in the photos that accompany this article. This car has 1,813 pieces made exclusively for him. The price, remember, is 20 million pounds, which is 23 million euros more or less.