The most expensive car in history: Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

Rolls-Royce is once again at the pinnacle of luxury with the sale of three units based on its spectacular Sweptail. How much?

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 28, 2021 (10:20 CET)

Rolls Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in history

“If I won the lottery, I would surely buy myself a good sports car. Or not, better a good luxury car to be comfortable “. It is possible that if you won the lottery your dreams would come true. Or not. Because the latest model sold by Rolls-Royce you don’t buy it with the Lottery Fat. Not with many boats of the Primitiva. Not even with the EuroMillion starting jackpot.

Using the base of Rolls-Royce Phantom and taking the teachings and good work with him Rolls-Royce Sweptail, the spectacular saloon that took four years to build and was based on the shapes, aesthetics and aerodynamics of small boats, the British firm has released the latest model born from its bodybuilders division, a service dedicated to giving each client exactly what they need.

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail modernizes many of its lines without losing its classic air

This Rolls-Royce bodybuilder division was resurrected with the Sweptail four years ago and we had not seen any of its designs again. Now under the name of Rolls-Royce Boat Tail we are presented with a spectacular vehicle, with a clear nautical inspiration, a beautiful blue color and a dark canvas that contrasts with the bodywork.

Eccentricities of this type of model, it is not surprising that the interior has the best materials and that the mechanisms and knowledge of the best luxury watchmakers have been used for the watches, but yes it is striking that the hood has to be removed by hand or that, surprisingly, the back can be transformed into a picnic table.

Refrigerator for champagne, silver cutlery, porcelain plates and platinum rim … whatever the customer needs

Yes, customers say they were looking for a fun and enjoyable car, for which Rolls-Royce has created a picnic car. Thus, whoever opens the rear doors that access the trunk will find a fridge with specific compartments for the drink chosen by the customer. And, of course, no plastic plates and cups. There is also room for champagne glasses, silver cutlery with the Boat Tail name inscribed on them or porcelain plates with a platinum rim. If this is not enough, the umbrella and the folding fabric chairs round out the set.

And to move this exclusive saloon, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail mounts the flagship engine of the house, a 600 hp 6.7 V12. Sensations that you can only enjoy if you wait patiently for the long development times and, above all, have the 23 million euros that this jewel has cost. Next to him, the almost 11.5 million euros that were paid for the Rolls-Royce Sweptail and that went around the world in 2017 seem few.