The most epic flip phones in the history of telephony

Flip phones will always have a place in our hearts.

If there is a general criticism of today’s smartphones, it is that many of the models all seem the same, something that years ago did not happen with old mobile phones. Terminals previously had charm and personality and when you took them out of your hand they radiated something unique.

Our favorites were flip phones. A design style that prevailed for years and that made the devices really stylish. A past of models.

This type of design has originated some of the most beautiful phones in history and, who does not remember, for example, the wonderful Motorola RAZR?

These are some of the best flip phones in history

If your first mobile phone was a smartphone you will not remember, but those of us who live in an era before Android and iOS we get a smile every time we remember any of these devices. GSMArena reminds us of some of them.

The first is the Ericsson R380, which was certainly ahead of its time.. Released in 2000, it combined the functions of a mobile phone and a PDA, so we could say that it was something close to what a smartphone is today. Of course, it did not have Android but Symbian.

If Ericsson was a company that made many flip phones, the same can be said for Motorola, the firm that started it all. An example of this were the Motorola A6188, A760, A780 and A1200. With these terminals Motorola had a great idea and it was to place a small window on the cover to be able to see the main screen and therefore know who was calling us or sending a text message.

Time passed and companies continued to mull over the designs of these terminals. As many of you know, before text messages were written with physical keyboards that had their pros and cons. Well, looking for the comfort of the user, some brands like Motorola, Alcatel or Samsung did real crazy things with their new models – some really horrible – by placing the QWERTY keyboard on one side and the display on the other.

As a result of this madness, models such as the Motorola Backflip were born, kind of like an inverted laptop that honestly… practically no one liked it.

Little by little the terminals with cover were improving, not only in performance but also in design. LG was one of the firms that tried to bring this trend back and for this it launched the Wine Smart, a smartphone with Android but with a lid. Of course their sales were not very good and is that what the user wanted in 2015 had little or nothing to do with what LG had just presented.

But if there is a flip phone that was incredibly successful, it was the Motorola RAZR V3.. Made of aluminum, this 2004 device became the most popular clamshell phone in Europe. Such was its success that the company made a remember a couple of years ago released a new “smart” version at a really absurd price.

The new Motorola RAZR is a smartphone with the soul of a classic that unfortunately has not managed to take the place of its legendary predecessor. First for its price of 1,500 euros and second, because foldable Android phones still have a lot of room for improvement, so we will have to wait yet a couple of years for them to become a standard.

The main problems of folding mobiles and why their entry to the market is going to last

While this is happening, We can always open the memory drawer and re-enchant ourselves with our vintage flip phones. There is no doubt that the market has changed, but the truth is that no other current device has managed to transmit as much as old phones.

