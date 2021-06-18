The most epic fights in boxing

Sugar Ray Leonard vs Tommy Hearns: The Showdown

A year after regaining his crown, Leonard decided to unify against the WBA monarch, Hearns. Both offered one of the most epic fights ever on September 16, 1981. Hearns began hitting Sugar with everything, who knew how to hold on and then sent. Despite this, his opponent emerged and was told in the corner that he should knock out. The thirteenth round was one of the most brutal ever and one later, after all the accumulated punishment, Leonard took the victory by KO. Four years later, they met again. They returned to offer a beautiful war and this time it ended with no combat. Leonard went down twice, but nearly KOed Hearns. Neither finished and they tied.