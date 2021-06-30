The most emotional anime, according to Japanese teenagers | Entertainment

Are you one of those who, when you watch an anime, do it prepared to turn on the tap at any time? Japanese youth between the ages of 10 and 19 have voted for what, for them, are the most tearful anime.

One of the virtues of anime is its ability to combine action, humor and some plots that tear the “kokoro” from your chest and leave you crying like a small child who has dropped his snack on the floor. The ease with which some animes, or some episodes in particular, are able to remove the interiors of the spectators and make them empathize with the characters at maximum levels has made us cry with iconic series such as Naruto or Cowboy Bebop.

Naturally, time goes by, and one might think that the new generations are more seasoned in the field of sensitivity, but no, anime is still capable of stirring the hearts of the youngest.

This has been shown by a survey carried out by the App Simeji, which has surveyed Japanese youth between the ages of 10 and 19, asking which anime series they shed the most rivers of tears with.

The result is a top 10 where tears flow by themselves, with titles capable of dehydrating us if we see them in moments of laziness, such as Your Lie in April (Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso), AnoHana (Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae or Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai) or Violet Evergarden, although the leading series, such as Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) or My Hero Academia also have their positions of honor on the list (in fact the top 1 for Demon Slayer).

Here we go with the top 10:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba A Silent Voice Your Name My Hero Academia Crayon Shin-chan AnoHana Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World Violet Evergarden Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 Your Lie in April

