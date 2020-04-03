Tom Holland.

Photo:

Woohae Cho / .

Tom holland He became one of the most popular actors in Hollywood at 23, his role as Spider-Man made him the favorite of boys and adults and now he has a promising film career with projects that little by little go out of their comfort zone.

And is that Holland was the perfect actor for the role of the arachnid: He is young, likeable, handsome and funny, the ideal formula to succeed at Marvel. And something that has not gone unnoticed by his fans is his statuesque figure, which he achieved with an adequate exercise routine and above all a good diet. Here we leave you the secret that followed.

According to the portal SuperheroJacked for the actor to win, he took a diet based on the calorie surplus, that is to say a large caloric intake to be able to later mold your volume with adequate training.

The truth is that the dancer also had to increase his volume, because unlike his older colleagues like Chris Hemsworth, Holland had a lot to increase in his muscle volume. That’s why he was able to eat everything you wanted in a healthy and controlled way. Thus the effectiveness of his diet was that he controlled everything that entered his body.

When he was ready to shape his muscle mass, he began a workout that consisted, among other things, of 2 hours of boxing, parkour or gymnastics and 30 minutes of cardio, in addition to the corresponding weights.

