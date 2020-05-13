Welcome to our guide to Tips for Buying a Used Car where you will find tips and advice to save money buying the best possible car.

The automakers made legendary vehicles, creations that have left their mark over time, cars that have had impressive performance from their engines and that have already passed more than 200,000 miles and continue to operate.

There are cars like Toyota Camry and Honda Accord that are already known for their reliability and durability, but they are not the only vehicles on the market with these characteristics.

iSeeCars conducted a study of nearly 14 million vehicles sold in 2019 to discover which ones were most likely to reach 200,000 miles. Vehicles generally show a 1% chance of hitting them, but some do much better.

These are some of the most durable cars, costing 200,000 miles costs nothing.

Toyota tacoma

Starting Price: $ 26,050

Percentage of these vehicles that can travel more than 200,000 miles: 2.5%

The Tacoma is a compact truck capable of going very far.

Photo: Toyota

Lincoln navigator

Starting Price: $ 76,185

Percentage of these vehicles that can travel more than 200,000 miles: 2.6%

This SUV is built on pickup platforms, so they have the durability of a truck.

Photo: Lincoln

Chevrolet Tahoe

Starting Price: $ 49,000

Percentage of these vehicles that can travel more than 200,000 miles: 4.1%

This full-size SUV shares a platform with the Yukon, but it’s cheaper.

Photo: Chevrolet

Honda Ridgeline

Starting Price: $ 33,900

Percentage of these vehicles that can travel more than 200,000 miles: 3%

Photo: Honda

Toyota Land Cruiser

Starting Price: $ 85,415

Percentage of these vehicles that can travel more than 200,000 miles: 15.7%

It has the highest percentage of vehicles that far exceed 200,000 miles. It’s expensive and the handling isn’t great, but this can be the vehicle that takes you a few hundred thousand miles, always.

Toyota is one of the manufacturers that has more models on this list, but the Land Cruiser far surpasses them.

Photo: Toyota

