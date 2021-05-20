“The most difficult thing is to beat Atlético”

05/20/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Matchday 37 left Real Valladolid mortally wounded. After the defeat against Real Sociedad by a result of 4-1, the Valladolid team was relegated to the nineteenth position of the table. With one day to go to the end of the season, his options to remain in the top flight of Spanish football are more compromised than ever.

On matchday 38, the José Zorrilla stadium will host an Atlético de Madrid that is playing the title. Sergio González, coach of Valladolid, has gone through the microphones of Onda Cero to comment on this difficult confrontation.

The ex of the Espanyol has confessed that the defeat against the Real Sociedad supposed a real blow at the mental level. “We carry it with pain, grief and sadness. I have practically no sleep for two days because we were sure we were going to get it but we still see a little light at the end of the tunnel. “

While it is true that Real is a superior team on paper, Valladolid’s descent into hell has been a consequence of recent games. “We have not been successful. It is very hard, I have stayed at home because I understand that there are people who do not want to see me. In the end I am the most responsible for what happened, is part of the profession “, confessed the technician.

It is hard but not impossible

To achieve the goal of salvation, Valladolid does not depend on itself. In case of beating Atlético, they will have to wait for Huesca to lose and Elche not to win. “Of the three things we need the most difficult is ours, to beat Atleti. We have only won one game in the second round. We still have professional dignity and that is what we have to do right now. “

Despite considering that the chances of this carom taking place are slim, Sergio assures that his team will seek victory. “Reflecting we see it very difficult, it’s almost like you win the lottery. We are professionals and we want to end with a victory, “says the coach.