The most difficult scene to shoot in the series

Mentioned below are spoilers for episode 5 of ‘Mare of Easttown’

Now what ‘Mare of Easttown‘has aired its seven episodes and completed its story, it is time to look back and remember the best that it has left us. That is not little. The HBO series starring Kate winslet has managed to perfectly combine the investigations into a murder and the personal and family dramas of the main detective, in a perfect balance that has convinced viewers.

Created by Brad Ingelsby, the series counted in the direction of its episodes with Craig zobel (director of ‘The Hunt’), who recently wrote an article published in Vulture revealing what was the hardest scene to shoot and recounting all the details of the mass. Of course, this is the end of the fifth episode, ‘Illusions’, in which we live eight intense minutes with a tense and claustrophobic chase that ends with the death of agent Colin Zabel (Evan Peters) and kidnapper Wayne Potts (Jeb kreager). “It took us three days to shoot all the parts of this sequence,” began the director, who experienced this farewell to the character as a key moment in the series.

The first problem was the tone: the situation between the kidnapped girls inside the room and the scene of pure action around the house. “I was certainly trying to make sure it wasn’t so rugged that it was out of tune with the rest of the show. It put us all in a very strange frame of mind: while we were trying to do some of the more complicated technical shots in the series, we were also having this discussion on how to present this awkward subject in a way that at the same time honored history and was not too much, “writes Zobel.

Then, that the building where the action took place was very particular. “I insisted that we find a place that had something unique and strange, that wasn’t just a house. It was at the bottom of our location manager and production designer’s list, this place that was really a house attached to a bar. That It wasn’t in the script, but what we found got us to the point of saying, “Well, great! This is a unique location that only exists in a place like the outer suburbs of Philadelphia. “And that led to,” Okay, how do we tell the story this way? “Says the director, revealing that not everything we see in the scene is shot in the same place.

In fact, it was almost a puzzle to try to put all the pieces together. “It really was a lot of planning figuring out how we were going to make the camera feel as invisible as possible.”, he says, and continues: “I have to give credit to the equipment and the special effects: all the bullet holes and all the crashes into things were planned very intelligently. The whole concept of the movement of the pipe was a challenge compared to what which we anticipated because the ‘upstairs’ was the setting that wasn’t in the same space that we assumed was going to work. We realized that we actually needed someone to just bang the pipe from the next room. ”

And then there was the death of Evan Peters’ character. Although this scene marked his end in history, it was not, as the director reveals, his last participation in the filming. Even so, it was lived as a particularly painful farewell. “We wanted to make sure it was as amazing as possible,” explains Zobel. In addition, it generated one of the “most difficult” shots in the series. “One of the most difficult shots was at the end, after Mare shoots Wayne Potts and the camera passes over Zabel’s corpse to his face as the police enter.. That required time for people at a certain distance to be able to drive fast enough to be there on time. You had to make sure the camera was going to clear Evan’s body without hitting or hurting him, that was probably the hardest part. It stayed there probably longer than it should have. ”

Despite the difficulties not only technical and in terms of locations, but also due to the emotional weight of the scene, That ending of episode 5 of ‘Mare of Easttown’ is probably one of the best television moments of 2021. And Zobel is more than happy with the result, although he acknowledges that there is a longer version. “There is, somewhere on a hard drive, a 15-minute version of that scene that is even more crazy and wild that we had to cut down because we were spending time,” reveals the director. “There was much more running, much more back and forth, a cat and a mouse, Potts realizing where Mare was and his hiding place … Many things were knocked down, there was a lot of blood. There’s a part where she actually threw her blood in certain areas to try to keep him from the smell, things like that were fun but not necessary, “he concludes.

Of course, We wouldn’t mind taking a look at this extended montage of the scene, but for now we are left with the (very) good known.

