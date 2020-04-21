During the last weeks we have filled the free time watching series, films, cooking house recipes, doing sport, reading books or helping children to do the school exercises. The ideas to overcome boredom are running out, but in recent days more and more people are joining the fashion to make puzzles, hobbies puzzles and other activities to exercise the mind. It is a worldwide phenomenon, so much so that in Australia people have been allowed to go out and buy them as if they were a basic necessity.

In Spain we are also recovering this old habit to entertain ourselves. Some of these games are developed online through the computer or mobile applications, in fact some of them have reached thousands of views on social networks such as Instagram. But also The sale of puzzles and puzzles has exploded on Amazon. Here we review some of the most successful of the moment:

Spiderman puzzle + 3D glasses for children

5.85 euros

This puzzle has become the most sold on Amazon during the month of April. It is of the Clementoni brand and consists of 104 pieces (34cm x 24cm) that form a horizontal image of Spiderman. The box includes some glasses so that children can enjoy final result in 3D.

Maomaoyu Pyramid

10.99 euros

If you are passionate about Rubik Cube, this 3X3 pyramid cannot resist you. Users who have tried it highlight the ease of turning of the pieces and their touch. Its size is more small than usual to be able to handle it with one hand.

Mathematical logic puzzle

19.90 euros

This game is made up of four discs that rotate. The objective is get each segment to add the same. It is a puzzle of complicated difficulty that can take hours, weeks or months until it is solved if you do not have mathematical knowledge. It measures 14.5 centimeters, so it can be picked up with one hand and thus played at any time and place.

Pure Hell, the most complicated puzzle in the world

21.80 euros

This puzzle of Chinese origin has gone viral on social networks such as Instagram as it is considered the most complicated in the world. We can find it as Pure hell (Pure Hell) or White Hell (White Hell). The reason for the name is simple: it is a whole white panel (or black) 1000 pieces and each of them only fits in its hole. If we look for it for example on Amazon, there are several brands that have it for sale, something interesting considering that it runs out almost daily.

Wooden 3D Puzzle

24.99 euros

This game of skill is called Sharp Brain Zone and it’s inspired by Tetris. It consists of 54 T-shaped pieces to fit together one by one until the cube is perfectly square. It is a game that helps develop skills, stimulate the brain and creative thinking. In addition, it can be used as an educational game for children, since it is recommended from 6 years, but also for adults, since it can be played alone or in company.

‘Kong Ming’ 3D puzzle

24.99 euros

These pieces are part of a game of Chinese origin, the ‘Kong Ming’, which is based on complete the figures by placing the pieces of wood instead. It is a skill game, for children and adults, which also improves our lateral thinking and develops intelligence.

