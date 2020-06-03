While soccer is stopped by the pandemic of coronavirus, some protagonists of Argentina and even the world, they take the opportunity to dialogue with the media. This time, the one who spoke was Gustavo Grossi, director of the child-youth project in River. Among other things, he commented on what are the most difficult positions to find.

“The central scoring position is the most difficult to recruit. There are several reasons for that, like they do not have the conditions and they are not interested in playing in that position. When we find one, it is a phenomenon. We are in River,” said Grossi . And he added: “The recruitment of talents occurs between 9 and 10 years. Lucas Martínez Quarta, Gonzalo Montiel and Santiago Sosa, for example, joined our process. There is someone who signs him up. They seek that 50% of the squad is of players trained in the club and the other 50% are of hired footballers of hierarchy “.

On the other hand, he told what Marcelo Gallardo asks him, who by what is said, is a coach who not only thinks about the First Division, but also looks below. “He defines how the game has to be in the different categories. He delivers a folder for the minor divisions. Dolce is the physical trainer and Hansing, the doctor. The first-rate coaching staff is not in charge of that alone. Here at River there are than going out to attack, to propose “, he specified in a note with River Monumental.

After a fantastic stage, in which the Millionaire stood out for forming central markers such as Ramiro Funes Mori, Germán Pezzella, Emanuel Mammana, and Eder Balanta, the forcefulness of defenders stopped abruptly. Today there doesn’t seem to be a replacement for Martinez Quarta in the lower ones. El Chino is one of those targeted to sell in the next pass markets.

.