05/07/2021 at 6:26 PM CEST

EFE

The Sabadell coach, Antonio Hidalgo, assured that his team is ready to face the last five days of LaLiga SmartBank, where on Sunday another part of their options to achieve permanence will be played in Oviedo.

“The most difficult moment of the season is coming and we are ready,” he said. gentleman, whose team is still in the relegation zone despite successive wins against Mallorca (1-0) and Rayo (2-0), although only one point from remaining.

“We have to be mentally very strong. The victories have been important, but we are still on the decline. Right now it does not matter, all I want is, at the end of LaLiga, to be at least one point above, “the coach of the Harlequin team said at a press conference.

The casualties of the side Josu Ozkoidi and the midfielder Adri caves by sanction, to gentleman they do not take away the dream: “Logically I would like them to be, but they are not there. Nor do I care about those who are warned. We have many alternatives and I only think about ourselves and what we can do in Oviedo.

For the Sabadell coach, the Asturian is “a team with a lot of potential, especially at the top, and with differential players in the category such as Blanco, Nahuel, Sangalli or Edgar.”

But gentleman He vindicated the professionalism of the group, “beyond these last two victories”, highlighting that all his players go “to death” with him and that he likes that. “They all want to be starters. It happened to me as a player, but go out for a minute, fifteen, twenty or ninety, they give it their all, and that’s what makes me happiest” he concluded.