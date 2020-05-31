Better late, than never or at least that’s what he usually says. Although it is true that we continue to suffer the consequences of the pandemic in this and in other sectors related to leisure, we are in a marathon in which no runner wants to stop. The “new normal” is approaching and as is to be expected in an industry that is in such good health, on the horizon you can see many adventures that boast of having a steering wheel control. May was no exception and we are pleased to tell you that the Nintendo hybrid has received some jewelry for its catalog. Be that as it may, it’s time to make way for «NextN’s Most Wanted», let’s go there!

Did you flip through April’s #N Most Wanted Games TOP? Tthttps: //t.co/rH4bzpgV1x Pues Well, today it’s time to know your opinion about it! Of the most voted of the TOP, which one did you wait or wait with more desire? 🤔 – NextN.net (@NextNnet) April 29, 2020

Those of you who are veteran readers of the section know that we always publish a survey on Twitter to find out your opinion and the thing ended with surprise: the promotion to first place in Streets of Rage 4, a “beat’em up” that brought back a franchise well-liked by many users, came with a firm step. This change caused Square Enix’s action RPG Trials of Mana to take second place, while being chased by Masashi Kishimoto’s ninjas. Will there be another turn of tables next time? By the way, to make the text in front of you possible, 15 editors voted and 289 points were distributed, out of 315 possible, among 16 nintenderos launches.

A little music to make reading enjoyable, never hurts.

NextN’s Most Wanted: Honorable Mentions

Position 11. Zombie Army Trilogy, a tactical shooter from Rebellion Developments, was released in physical format on May 7 and garnered 5 points.

Position 12. Triband’s curious indie, What the Golf? It obtained 3 points and is already on sale.

Position 13. Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl, a retro “beat’em up” from Interabang Entertainment took us 1 point out with our fists.

Position 13. SuperMash, An interesting proposal from Digital Continue, is dedicated to creating diverse combinations of genres. He received a point.

Position 13. The horror video game developed by IMGN.PRO, Kholat, acquired 1 point.

Position 13. The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Bethesda’s new F2P got 1 point.

[Top 10] XCOM 2 Collection

Last March, the 2K company Hype and cymbal announced his love for Nintendo Switch. Thanks to this, we can tell you with a smile that several of the 2K star franchises premiered in the Gran N hybrid on May 29. With six points to his credit, the strategy video game “XCOM 2 Collection” captured the tenth position of “NextN’s Most Wanted” … Will you be able to save Earth from the control of aliens?

[Top 9] realMyst: Masterpiece Edition

To talk about this product, we must go back to the nineties, when, as our editor explained Synbi, It was the next evolutionary step of adventure games by integrating the puzzles in the environment itself. Going into details about its history, would be playing with the fire of spoilers, but with telling you that it has 3 novels and a series in process, we say it all. “RealMyst: Masterpiece Edition” collected 8 points without disheveled and soon we will bring your analysis.

[Top 8] Shantae and the Seven Sirens

At this point, it could be said that a launch with the WayForward logo is synonymous with a good game. After several forays into the Joy-Cons console and a halt on Apple devices, Shantae and the Seven Sirens is the third installment in the industry’s most iconic semi-genius franchise we’ve received. This 2D platforms, in addition to having the usual quality, has animations made by Trigger, which raised our interest, making it hunt 14 points. Note: it will be released in Europe on June 4, but if you don’t want to wait, you can get it in the eShop of other regions, like the American and the Japanese.

[Top 7] Journey to the Savage Planet

If we talk about Typhoon Studios, the name may not say much, which is normal to be Journey to the Savage Planet the developer’s first title. However, the people behind the rookie have little, since they are ex-employees of Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and WB Games Montreal. A quick summary is that the protagonist works for Kindred Aerospace, a space exploration company that aims to discover if the planet FYR-26 is habitable. This metroidvania collected 16 points from «NextN’s Most Wanted» and is currently only available in digital format (It will release its physical format on June 21).

[Top 6] Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix

It is incredible how time progresses and even more so the turns that life gives. After being born in 2007 for a little-known voice synthesis program called Vocaloid, he launched him to stardom. Currently she is considered the first virtual idol in the world and stars in concerts, even video games like this one. For the occasion, Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix has come loaded with over 100 songs, three ways to play them and hundreds of costumes scattered among its entire cast of vocaloids. Are you interested? In our case we gave 20 points to the rhythm of his music.

[Top 5] Borderlands Legendary Collection

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel join forces in a Gearbox Software compilation shooter pack, which was called the Borderlands Legendary Collection. In the first, the goal is look for a powerful alien technology. The goal of the second game we are not going to mention it so as not to gut anything of the plot and the third title focuses on discovering the story of the main villain of Borderlands 2. This compilation shows 23 points and regardless of whether you decide to buy it in physical or in digital, We warn you that you are going to need a good pinch of space inside an SD.

[Top 4] BioShock: The Collection

In a similar way to Borderlands Legendary Collection, BioShock: The Collection brings together the BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition shooters. Exploring the underwater city of Rapture, playing Delta to try to find his missing “Little Sister” and traveling to a floating city to rescue a mysterious woman, are the main objectives of this famous video game saga, which seduced 24 points. during the voting for «NextN’s Most Wanted».

[Top 3] Minecraft dungeons

It is known to all that Minecraft is a goose that lays golden eggs. Thanks to the immense amount of possibilities that it offers to the creativity of its users, it ended up being on everyone’s lips for a long time and, naturally, the success of something is a magnet for spin offs. This time Mojang Studios franchise stars in “dungeon crawler” accessible, it stung 29 points dodging explosions of creepers. Will you be able to equip yourself properly before facing the challenge that awaits you?

[Top 2] The Wonderful 101: Remastered

If you asked the editor of this writing about his favorite developers, one of them would undoubtedly be PlatinumGames. The parents of Bayonetta, Astral Chain and other weight IPs have transformed the remastering of The Wonderful 101 in a cross-platform launch (originally it was exclusive to Wii U) and honestly, we are glad to know that without destroying your close relationship with the Big N, you are managing to achieve some independence that increases your creative liberties. Power control over 100 heroes with the gameplay that PlatinumGames can offer It is something that is already attractive in itself and given that they added new things to celebrate this return, they sold us the starting game and the heroes of Hideki Kamiya managed to rescue 38 points without blocking us in the process.

[Top 1] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

What can we tell you about this Monolith Soft work that you don’t already know? The Wii Original It is one of the RPGs that several members of our staff fell in love with the most in its time and now it comes back to us with a curious facelift and an expansion that we receive with open arms. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition took first place in this edition of “NextN’s Most Wanted” with its 99 points, a number that was not exactly far from the note we gave you in the analysis that we dedicate to you on the web. Are you going to give it a try or does the problem of resolutions back you up a bit? Whether it is this version or one of the old ones, we strongly recommend that you try it without watching trailers that could spoil the experience.

And this is the end of this edition of «NextN’s Most Wanted», have we helped you discover some striking proposals or was there no luck with it? If so, we sincerely hope that you enjoy them as much as possible. The section says goodbye until next month, Thank you very much for reading us!

Sorry for taking so long to publish this text. We assure you that the next one will arrive before Shulk eats Fiora’s sandwich.

